Nexamp and Energy Toolbase Deploy Front-of-the-Meter Energy Storage System in Massachusetts

Energy Toolbase and Nexamp have deployed a front-of-the-meter energy storage system as part of one of Nexamp's solar + storage projects in Massachusetts. Nexamp, a Boston-based solar and energy storage company, commissioned a Sungrow energy storage system comprised of four units, fully integrated with Energy Toolbase's Acumen EMS™ controls software, as part of the Old Frontier III community solar site. This project is Energy Toolbase's first controls project with Nexamp, which is currently working toward commissioning additional solar projects throughout Massachusetts.



Sited in Deerfield, Massachusetts, the 1,000 kW/2,192 kWh Acumen EMS-controlled energy storage system is Energy Toolbase's first DC-coupled project. It leverages the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) and Clean Peak Standard programs, which both incentivize clean energy technologies that promote solar and storage development and supply electricity during peak demand periods.As part of Nexamp's industry-leading national community solar program, the Old Frontier Solar III farm gives residents the opportunity to subscribe to a local community solar farm and support the expansion of solar with no up-front cost and no equipment to install. Residents subscribing to the Old Frontier Solar III farm receive credits on their electric utility bill for energy produced by their solar farm share and are billed for the value of those credits at a fixed discount, making community solar a risk-free and cost-effective way to advance clean energy generation while reducing costs."We're excited to bring our Acumen EMS controls software into the Northeast market, especially on a large front-of-the-meter project with a trusted developer like Nexamp," said Kevin Mulvey, Vice President of Operations at Energy Toolbase. "The Northeast storage market is growing quickly, and Energy Toolbase plans to deploy many more projects that will contribute to the growth.""Controlling every aspect of the energy storage system—from energy capture to strategic discharge—is critical in maximizing the value and impact of this rapidly developing technology," noted Rob Ritchie, Director of Energy Storage, Nexamp. "Our relationship with Energy Toolbase enables us to get the most from every project while ensuring that we deliver on the promised benefits for our partners and customers."About Energy ToolbaseEnergy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit https://www.energytoolbase.com.Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.About NexampNexamp is leading the transformation to the new energy economy with proven solar and storage solutions that make clean energy more accessible for our customers and partners. Our comprehensive solar and energy storage capabilities—including project development and acquisition, design, construction, and operations—enable clean energy savings and benefits for more customers. Nexamp's industry-leading community solar platform makes solar an option for anyone, offering guaranteed savings on annual electricity costs. With more than 1 GW of renewable energy generating assets currently in operation or under construction, we are building a decarbonized energy future. Visit us at www.nexamp.com.