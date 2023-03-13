New Alternative Energy Materials for Hydrogen Storage Developed by Alfa Chemistry

Earlier this month, the New York-based chemical supplier Alfa Chemistry announced the addition of alternative energy material to its already well-established material portfolio. Over the past few years, the company has gained fame in providing a wide range of novel chemicals and materials, including: fuel cells, ionic liquids, organic redox flow battery materials, secondary battery materials, supercapcitors, fuel cells, organic redox flow battery materials, secondary battery materials, and more.



"We aim to support researchers engaged in exploring potential applications with various materials. Meanwhile, we also target clients who are involved with chemical and material supply chains. As we prioritize product quality and safety for the use of chemicals, all of our materials are manufactured in compliance with the ISO 9001:2015 standards. Hence, customers fully trust our brand and products," said the Marketing Chief of Alfa Chemistry.Alternative Energy Materials for Hydrogen StorageTo overcome the existing bottleneck regarding traditional hydrogen storage, novel and advanced materials have been developed, such as hydrogen storage alloys, coordination hydride hydrogen storage materials, carbon-based hydrogen storage materials, and organic liquid hydride hydrogen storage materials. As an advocator for green energy and sustainable development, Alfa Chemistry offers varieties of alternative energy materials for hydrogen storage, including: deuterated materials, alloys, boranes & borohydrides, catalysts & modifiers, covalent organic framework (COF) linkers, carbon, magnesium, metal hydrides, and MOFs & MOF raw materials. To name just a few here: Lithium Triethylborodeuteride (CAS 74540-86-6), Lithium Deuteride (CAS 13587-16-1), Nickel Calcium Alloy (CAS 77980-80-4), Titanium Manganese Alloy (CAS 220316-38-1), Lithium Ammonia Borane (CAS 99144-67-9), Ammonia-Borane Carboxylic Acid (CAS 74861-59-9), Yttrium Nickel Alloy (CAS 12333-67-4), Borane Dimethylamine Complex (CAS 74-94-2), Lanthanum-Nickel-Cobalt Alloy (CAS 130469-99-7), Vanadium(III) Bromide (CAS 13470-26-3), Di-tert-butylimidazolinium Tetrafluoroborate (CAS 137581-21-6), Rhodium (CAS 7440-16-6), Magnesium Formate Dihydrate (CAS 6150-82-9), Scandium(III) Hydride (CAS 43238-07-9), etc.Please visit the website https://alternative-energy.alfa-chemistry.com/products/hydrogen-storage-2933.html or email the company for more details.AboutWith a broadened product portfolio, Alfa Chemistry has become a stable source of chemicals for universities, research institutes, and companies. Never forgetting its mission and commitment, Alfa Chemistry will continue to supply products and services with enhanced quality cost-efficiently.