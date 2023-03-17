Kseng Solar Makes a Hit at PV EXPO TOKYO 2023

March 15-17, Kseng Solar made a high-profile appearance at PV EXPO TOKYO 2023 by presenting its vast range of solar racking solutions, all of which were under the spotlight at the event.

March 15-17, Kseng Solar made a high-profile appearance at PV EXPO TOKYO 2023 by presenting its vast range of solar racking solutions, including roof-mounted, ground-mounted, carport-mounted, all of which were under the spotlight at the event. With over 3GW of solar racking shipments in Japan, Kseng Solar deeply understands the country's energy needs for the last 8 years of practice, consistently focuses on providing innovative solar racking solutions to meet the diverse requirements of locals. In addition to its extensive product range, Kseng Solar's localization services also received high recognition from visitors at the expo.



Presented Products- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: L feet Solar Metal Roof Mounting System, Standing Seam Roof Mounting System- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Aluminum Ground Mounting System, Steel Ground Mounting System, Pile Ground Mounting System- Solar Carport Solutions: Solar Carport Mounting System- Agrivoltaics solar solutions: Agriculture solar farm mounting systemDedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to deliver advanced and suitable solar solutions for different scenarios, to make more contributions to promoting the development of sustainable energy in Japan.