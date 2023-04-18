Dragonfly Energy and Airstream Announce Battery Partnership

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. ("Dragonfly Energy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DFLI), maker of Battle Born Batteries and an industry leader in energy storage, today announced it has partnered with Airstream, the manufacturer of the iconic riveted aluminum travel trailers, to provide Battle Born Batteries as standard equipment in the Pottery Barn® Special Edition Travel Trailer and Classic Travel Trailer models and as an optional upgrade on the REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp Travel Trailer. Battery anxiety has long been a pain point amongst consumers in the RV Industry, however with this power upgrade from Dragonfly Energy, Airstream customers now have access to a solution that allows them to enhance their camping experience.



"Our mission has always been to provide high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in comfort," said Bob Wheeler, Airstream President & CEO. "By including Battle Born Batteries as standard equipment in these models, we've strived to improve the way our customers can use our travel trailers, in an effort to give them the ability to go further, stay longer, and have the comforts they're used while camping off-grid. We're excited about this partnership with Dragonfly and the ways it will continue to deliver innovative improvements for our customers."Additionally, Dragonfly Energy was recently named an Airstream Five Rivet Supplier and was awarded the Top Improvement Score Designation as a result of their comprehensive service and support program.There are four criteria that Airstream suppliers are measured on to achieve Five Rivet status. These criteria include: quality, (meaning products should minimize warranty impacts); delivery, (providing delivery within quoted lead times); cost, (recognizing suppliers who deliver a competitively priced product); and service, (asking suppliers to provide an excellent customer service experience, identifying and solving issues quickly). Airstream's Five Rivet Supplier program aims to not only recognize excellence in the supply chain but encourages excellence in the industry, leading to more business opportunities across the board."We are honored to see our lithium power solutions as both standard and factory-installed upgrades on such an iconic brand," Dr. Denis Phares, CEO of Dragonfly Energy, said. "We are excited about the collaborative opportunities that our expanded partnership will enable in the future. And I would also like to thank Airstream for recognizing all of the hard work put forth by our employees and suppliers by naming us a Five Rivet Supplier."Dragonfly Energy has a strategic partnership with THOR Industries, the parent company of the Airstream brand, supplying lithium-ion batteries for several of the THOR family of companies.To learn more about Dragonfly Energy, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.About Dragonfly EnergyDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy's research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy's non-toxic deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.About AirstreamAirstream, manufacturer of the iconic riveted aluminum Airstream® travel trailer, is the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in the world. The company's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. A steadfast commitment to Byam's creed, "Let's not make changes, let's only make improvements," has made the aluminum Airstream travel trailer a timeless classic. An unwavering focus on innovation keeps the company at the forefront of technology and customer experience in both the towable and motorized sectors. Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople hand builds each travel trailer and upfits every touring coach, adding daily to the brand's reputation for quality and innovation. Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at www.airstream.com. For the latest news on Airstream, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.Airstream, Inc. is an operating company of Elkhart, IN-based THOR Industries, Inc. THOR is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on THOR Industries and its products, please visit www.thorindustries.com.