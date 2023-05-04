Solis Inverters & Sollega Partner to Create the Ideal UL 3741 PV System

Sollega's solar racking solutions combined with Solis' powerful commercial inverters create the ideal flatroof and ballasted ground mount PV system.



The Solis S5-GC(75-100)K inverter is the preferred commercial PV string inverter and a UL 3741 alternative to MLRSD. The inverter features 10 independent MPPTs with wide full-power operating ranges that can work efficiently with both 600Vdc and 1000 Vdc PV arrays. String current up to 16A perfectly accommodates new high-power and bi-facial PV modules. Easy-to-use online tools make O&M more intelligent and convenient for the customer while optimized DC&AC interconnection will reduce the cost of system cables. Enclosures rated to IP66 protection grade can be installed in the harshest environmental conditions so that you have one less thing to worry about during storms and natural disasters. The protection grade proves that the inverters' durability will stand the test of time And on top of all that, the 100K inverter also meets NEC 690.12 PV rapid shutdown requirements without MLPE or mid-circuit interrupters.Solis also touts its service as one of the best in the industry. You can easily get on the phone with one of the many local Service Engineers that are happy to help with any troubleshooting, installation, or commissioning questions.Sollega's simple racking solutions include 5º, 6º, and 10º tilt options that are modular, one-piece designs. The install process is comprised of 3 quick steps:1. Position FastRacks2. Add ballast and clamps3. Attach any framed modules to the universal designTheir solutions have fully ballasted, heat welded, anchored, and hybrid options with engineering and ballast layout services available on demand. The round edges and low point loads make it great for roofs. The mounts have been tested and have a Class "A" Fire Rating Type 1, 2, 3 & 29 modules. They are 100% recyclable and made in the US. Combined with Solis Inverters, the full system is safe, reliable, and easy to install, allowing customers to save a significant amount of time and money. Contact them directly at https://sollega.com/contact. Sollega sells direct to installers."Sollega racking solutions are unique in the marketplace and optimized for firefighter safety at first response. Solis inverters are known for their reliable and safe operation in extreme environments. We are excited about partnering with the innovative Sollega team and rooftop PV installers across North America to reduce installation times and costs with our safe and reliable combined system."- Terence Parker, Solis Compliance/Application Engineering ManagerAbout Solis Inverters:Established in 2005, Solis Inverters (Stock Code: 300763. SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of PV string inverters. The company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D, and manufacturing capabilities, Solis optimizes its inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts. Visit http://www.solisinverters.com for more information on our products and services.Sources:http://www.solarabcs.org/about/publications/meeting_presentations_minutes/2014/pdfs/Guide-FireRatingPVSystems-V3a.pdfhttps://sollega.com/news/Sollega-SMA-press-release.pdfhttps://solarbuildermag.com/newsletters/2022/bg/05-18-22.html?oly_enc_id=9918E2566689A3I