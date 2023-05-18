Trax Named a 2023 Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for Leading Carbon Emissions Reduction Initiatives

Global leader in Transportation Spend Management (TSM) solutions, Trax Technologies, announced the company's recognition from Inbound Logistics magazine as a 2023 Top 100 Logistics IT Provider.



"Inbound Logistics' inclusion of Trax in its Top 100 Logistics IT Providers for 2023 is a validation of Trax's continuous commitment to delivering solutions that positively impact our clients' global, multimodal logistics networks," said Hampton Wall, CEO of Trax. "By enabling simultaneous improvements in cost-to-serve, delivery times, and scope 3 emission reductions, Trax has proven to be a valuable partner to global enterprises during these tight economic and climate-conscious times."TSM incorporates global freight audit and payment (FAP) services, but expands FAP through the use of modern data aggregation, analytic tools, and artificial intelligence, to address a broader set of enterprise needs - from global rate management and procurement solutions, to working capital improvements techniques, to carbon accounting and emissions reporting solutions. Trax saves its clients over a billion dollars annually by leveraging its cloud-based TSM platform, which is the broadest and most global TSM solution on the market today.Wall continued, "As we look to the future, Trax will continue to innovate and leverage strategic partnerships with other leading freight technology providers to provide enterprises seamless global logistics control tower capabilities that ultimately increase customers' control of logistics costs, service times and emissions."Due to the company's unique value-add to its customers and leadership within the transportation industry, Trax was selected from hundreds of nominations submitted for companies offering logistics IT solutions. The editors at Inbound Logistics selected honorees that reflect leadership by answering and anticipating supply chain leaders' needs for simplicity, flexible pricing, ROI, and frictionless implementation."Top 100 Logistics IT Providers such as Trax help customers navigate the complexities of global trade and expansion," said Felecia Stratton, editor, Inbound Logistics. "Trax provides the technology solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to successfully manage their global enterprises, minimize disruption damage, and adapt to changing trade currents. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor Trax for innovative solutions empowering global logistics and supply chain excellence."The Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list is available by visiting InboundLogistics.com.