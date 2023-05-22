Solis Launches S6 Advanced Power Hybrid Inverter with Impressive Features and Functionality

Solis, a global leading manufacturer of solar & energy storage solutions, has announced the launch of their latest product, the S6 Advanced Power Hybrid Inverter. With an emphasis on generator connectivity and multiple input methods, the S6 offers automatic UPS switching and up to 10 seconds of 200% surge power backup overload capability.



One of the unique features of the S6 is its support for both 1-phase and 3-phase flexible connection with a maximum of 48kW in parallel. Additionally, the S6 can handle up to 190 A max charge/discharge current and comes equipped with six customizable charge/discharge time settings. The inverter is compatible with both lead-acid and lithium batteries, offering multiple battery protection features.The S6 also supports peak shaving control in both "self-use" and "generator" modes, making it a versatile solution for any solar energy system. With Solis' dedication to research and development, the S6 is the product of years of innovation and hard work.Solis Technologies was established in 2005 and has since become one of the leading providers of string inverters worldwide, with a strong emphasis on research and development to keep pace with the high demands and pace of change in the renewable energy sector. The company is committed to a global vision built on product-centered engineering and putting customers at the center of their most critical decisions.Solis Technologies has set up global offices and technical after-sales service centers in multiple locations around the world, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, Spain, Netherlands, Romania, and others. Solis' products have been used in high-profile locations and projects worldwide, including the Shanghai Expo in China and on the Eiffel Tower in France, among other leading domestic and commercial projects.Solis has achieved rapid growth in revenue and profit for many years in a row due to its leading technology and dedication to product quality. Solis ranked No.3 in global PV inverter shipment, No.2 in global single-phase, and No.3 in global three-phase string market share by shipments.The launch of the S6 Advanced Power Hybrid Inverter further cements Solis' position as a leader in the renewable energy sector. With its advanced features and compatibility with multiple battery types, the S6 is sure to be a popular choice for those looking to transition to clean energy.About SolisEstablished in 2005, Ginlong Technology Corporation (Stock Code: 300763. SZ), under the brand name Solis, is one of the world's largest and most experienced solar inverter manufacturers. The company provides cost-effective solutions for homes, businesses, and large-scale power plants delivering value at every level of the solar supply chain and appealing to both homeowners and businesses, as well as electricity producers and renewable energy investors globally. Combining a global supply chain with world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Solis optimizes inverters for each regional market, serving and supporting its customers with a team of local experts. The company aims to work with stakeholders to accelerate the world's journey towards a more sustainable future.