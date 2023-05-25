LYNN™ Launches HyperDropFOSC Fiber Management Enclosure Series

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., May 25, 2023 - LYNN™, a leading brand of custom fiber optic and copper cable assemblies from NSI Building Technologies, is proud to announce the launch of the HyperDropFOSC Series of fiber management enclosures. Now available and designed for aerial, pedestal, and underground (handhole, manhole) environments, the new line includes three enclosures (144-, 288-, and 576-fiber) and two splice trays (24- and 72-fiber).



"Designed for the outside plant network, the HyperDropFOSC series is a proven fiber management enclosure with a reliable sealing system," explained Charles Hoskins, V.P. of Product Development. "Cable seals employ heat-shrink sleeves and hot-melt adhesive installed with a hot-air gun."Additional features and specifications include:• Single-ended design• Base and dome sealed with a clamp and O-ring system• Includes oval seal• IP68 rated• Splice trays sold separately• HyperDropFOSC - 144 (HDFOSC-144)- Four round cable ports and one oval port- Holds up to (6) 24-Fiber splice trays (ST-PA-24-HD) for 144-Fiber• HyperDropFOSC - 288 (HDFOSC-288)- Six round cable ports and one oval port- Holds up to (12) 24-Fiber splice trays (ST-PA-24-HD) for 288-Fiber• HyperDropFOSC - 576 (pn HDFOSC-576)- Five round cable ports and one oval port- Holds up to (8) 72-Fiber splice trays (ST-PA-72-HD) for 576-FiberThe 24-fiber splice tray (pn ST-PA-24-HD) is designed for HyperDropFOCS enclosures and is compatible with CommScope FOSC A and B splice trays. It includes (2) installed 12 single fusion splice chips; (2) 6 Mass fusion splice chips; and, (1) Splitter hold splice chip. Protective sleeves not included.The 72-fiber splice tray (pn ST-PA-72-HD) is designed for HyperDropFOCS enclosures and is compatible with CommScope FOSC D splice tray. It includes (6) installed 12 single fusion splice chips; (6) 6 Mass fusion splice chips; and, (2) Splitter hold splice chips. Protective sleeves not included.An NSI Building Technology Division brand, LYNN has been servicing the communications industry with an unmatched dedication to integrity, quality, and commitment to customers since 1964. LYNN custom fiber optic and copper cable assemblies are manufactured in Pennsylvania and California, and they are one of the few elite Corning Gold Certified cable assembly lines in the U.S. The LYNN line includes a complete offering of cabling, connectivity, and cable management solutions across broadband, security, audio-visual, industrial, and datacom applications.For more information on the LYNN product line, please visit www.thinklynn.com.About NSI Building TechnologyNSI's Building Technology Division is headquartered in North Wales, PA and is an industry leading supplier of time-saving and innovative products serving broadband, data communications, and AV/security professionals. Focused on the electrical, building technology, and HVAC markets, NSI connects distributors to products, services, and technologies by providing a fresh perspective and caring approach that drives smart solutions. The driving force behind a stable of market-leading brands and a large breadth of products, the company's primary job for more than 45 years has been to fulfill the needs of distributors and their customers. By staying grounded in the principles of service and value, NSI continues to deliver high-quality, industry-advancing, and comprehensive product solutions that enable growth.NSI has many well-respected brands, including Bridgeport® Conduit Fittings; Remke® Cable Connectors, Polaris® Power Connectors, TORK® Timers and Controls, Metallics™ Fasteners, WarriorWrap® Professional Tape, LYNN™ Cable Assemblies and Solutions, Platinum Tools® Connectors and Testers; Duro Dyne® Air Distribution and Duct Fabrication; SUPCO® HVAC and Appliance Repair; and TradeFox™ Tools and Solutions. For additional information about NSI Industries and our family of brands, visit www.nsiindustries.com.# # #