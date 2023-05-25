Revolutionizing Photovoltaic Safety: Beny Unveils BFS-21/22, a Groundbreaking Rapid Shutdown Device

Shanghai, May 25, 2023 - Beny, a trailblazer in the photovoltaic safety industry, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and providing comprehensive solutions to meet the evolving demands of the market. With an unwavering focus on ensuring the safety and reliability of photovoltaic systems, Beny continues to lead the way in revolutionizing the industry.



Guiding the event was Mr. Wu Jinlong, Beny's Director of Overseas Sales, who presented this game-changing product to an international audience. The unveiling of this state-of-the-art shutdown device marks a significant leap forward in Beny's research and development prowess within the realm of photovoltaic systems. Renowned for its outstanding performance and unwavering safety features, this device offers unparalleled protection for users of photovoltaic systems. Meticulously designed with heightened intelligence, the BFS-21/22 Component-Level Rapid Shutdown Device boasts swift and precise disconnection capabilities in emergency situations, effectively mitigating potential risks. Leveraging the power of PLC communication technology, this product excels in rapid switching, unwavering reliability, low power consumption, and cost-effectiveness, thereby ensuring the secure operation of photovoltaic systems. The series has successfully obtained UL and SunSpec certifications, attesting to its exceptional quality and reliability. Thus, it possesses remarkable adaptability and applicability, catering to a diverse range of photovoltaic systems. Furthermore, the device's employment of premium materials and impeccable craftsmanship ensures optimal performance even in the harshest of environments, granting it advantages such as longevity and low maintenance costs.An element of surprise and joy permeated the air as the grand occasion unveiled an enthralling lucky draw activity, leaving attending guests captivated and exhilarated. The allure of the coveted prizes, custom-designed Bluetooth earphones, and power banks from Beny, commanded significant attention. The on-site lucky draw spectacle ignited the enthusiastic participation of the audience, creating an atmosphere brimming with unparalleled excitement. The anticipation of winning these meticulously crafted prizes, promising a harmonious fusion of superior audio enjoyment and convenient charging, filled every corner of the event space. This interactive and highly entertaining lucky draw activity added an extra dimension of engagement, allowing participants to fully immerse themselves in the significance of this momentous unveiling event. Simultaneously, the inclusion of Beny's bespoke Bluetooth earphones and power banks as the sought-after prizes further accentuated the company's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional quality and an unmatched user experience.Beyond the BFS-21/22 series, Beny offers a comprehensive range of safety products and solutions for photovoltaic systems, including DC isolators, DC circuit breakers, and DC surge protectors. These cutting-edge offerings provide all-encompassing safety protection, alleviating potential hazards associated with system malfunctions while enhancing reliability and stability.As the popularity of photovoltaic systems continues to soar, accompanied by relentless technological advancements, the imperative for comprehensive safety measures has become increasingly pressing. As a premier enterprise in the photovoltaic safety domain, Beny remains unwavering in its commitment to the principles of "safety, reliability, efficiency, and innovation." We are resolute in our pursuit of delivering advanced photovoltaic safety products and solutions, poised to make a substantial contribution to the sustainable development of photovoltaic systems. More information, please visit www.beny.com