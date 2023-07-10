MERSEN INTRODUCES DQS SERIES FAST-ACTING DC FUSES

D100QS and D70QS high-speed fuses are Mersen's next evolution for the protection of high-power conversion applications for those industries shifting to DC systems. DQS series fuses are specifically designed to reduce the I2t, peak let-through current, and arc voltages during fault conditions to protect applications such as battery charging systems and other DC components like relays and contactors.



Fuses in the DQS Series include:• D100QS Series: 50-300A, 1000VDC, L/R ≤1ms, 100kA IR, MBC<3kA• D70QS Series: 50-600A, 700VDC, L/R ≤1ms, 20kA IRApplications include:• High-power battery charging and management systems protection• Energy Storage Systems (ESS)• Electrical Energy Storage (EES)• Battery Disconnect Unit (BDU)• Battery pack protection• DC fast-charging station for EV applications• Backup protection for DC relay/disconnector/switch• Protection of UPS and invertersElectrification in construction, marine, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, transportation, and other industries is a critical trend in cleaner energy. Mersen D100QS and D70QS series fuses were developed in response to market need for DC fuses in these industries. The D100QS and D70QS series provide unique performance characteristics allowing customers to safely protect their equipment and personnel.For more information about Mersen, visit ep.mersen.com.ABOUT MERSENMersen is a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials for high-tech industries, with over 135 years of experience, and more than 50 industrial sites and 16 R&D centers in 35 countries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a broad portfolio of products in electrical protection and control and offers solutions for power management applications. Mersen Electrical Power teams work with customers worldwide to design and to deliver customized solutions and key products into various key markets such as commercial, industrial, renewable energies, power electronics, and E-mobility. Mersen's mission is to make customers' applications safer and more reliable. For more information, visit ep.mersen.com.------PRESS CONTACTKaren SchmuchSr. Marketing Communications Manager, North Americakaren.schmuch@mersen.com | (978) 465-4919