Multi Award Winner Solis Cements its Position as 3rd Largest Global Inverter Manufacturer

6th July, 2023, Ningbo, China: Ginlong(Solis) Technologies (the company), one of the most experienced inverter producers in the world, has been ranked the world's 3rd largest inverter manufacturer for the second consecutive year.



This latest success builds on a string of awards and accolades for Solis over the last 18 months. Only last week the company was presented the "top inverter brand 2023" seal for Belgium by respected global market research organisation, EUPD; having recently gained the same seal for the Netherlands and South Africa. This marks the eighth year running in which Solis has been recognised by EUPD, based 100,000 interviews across more than 50 countries.Reflecting on the company's performance in 2022 and beyond, Sandy Woodward, Solis General Manager Europe and South Africa, said: "I am delighted that Solis has been ranked so highly for another year, and that we have maintained our postion as the world's third largest inverter manufacturer. I'm particularly proud of our progress during 2022 in the energy storage inverter segment, in which Solis achieved year-on year growth of more than 500 percent; accounting for 18 percent of our total operating revenue."This remarkable expansion can be attributed first and foremost to our dedicated team of more than 4500 people across all the major continents, but also to our high brand recognition, strong channel competitiveness and deep commitment to R&D."In 2022, the company's R&D expenditure increased significantly by 74 percent, reaching a total investment of USD 45 million. Solis currently boasts an annual production capacity of 40GW, which is scheduled to double to 80GW in July 2023.About Ginlong SolisEstablished in 2005, and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (300763. SZ), Ginlong (Solis) Technologies is one of the largest and most experienced global solar inverter manufacturers. The company provides cost-effective solutions for homes, businesses and large-scale power plants; delivering value at every level of the solar supply chain and appealing to homeowners and businesses, as well as electricity producers and renewable energy investors globally. Combining a global supply chain with world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, validated under the most stringent international certification, Ginlong optimises Solis inverters for each regional market, serving and supporting its customers with a team of local experts. The company aims to work with stakeholders to accelerate the world's journey towards a more sustainable future.Please visit www.solisinverters.com