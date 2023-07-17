Alfa Chemistry: Electrode Materials Launched for Alternative Energy Industry

Electrode materials have been extensively investigated due to their diversity, favorable properties, and active applications in various fields such as electroanalytical chemistry. To meet the ever-growing demand of customers worldwide, Alfa Chemistry Materials, reputed for supplying wide ranges of materials and chemicals, announced to provide electrode materials, which encompasses embedded cathode materials, converted cathode material, lithium alloy anode material, metal oxide anode materials, and carbon anode material.



Electrode material refers to a substance that can be used as an electrode. The electrode, metallic or non-metallic, can be divided into positive electrode and negative electrode. In the electrochemical analysis, the electrode is a kind of sensor that converts solution concentration into an electrical signal. Some of the most prominent alloys and materials used as electrode materials are copper, graphite, titanium, brass, silver, and platinum."When applying electrode material in a specific scenario, such as in synthetic organic electrochemistry, the choice of electrode material is very critical for deciding if the optimal yields and selectivity can be achieved. Generally, the material imparts significant influence on the kinetics and thermodynamics of electron transfer, and frequently defines the success or failure of a transformation," says a senior scientist from Alfa Chemistry Materials. "The most common properties of we should consider when choosing electrode materials are conductivity, corrosion resistance, hardness, current load, form, and size. In certain cases, particularly when the material is operating in exposed or open environments, toxicity is also taken into consideration."Applications of electrode materialsEmbedded cathode materialsIn the early days, embedded cathode materials such as TiS2 and NbSe were widely studied, while in recent years, layered compounds represented by LiCoO2, spinel compounds represented by Li2Mn2O4, and olivine compounds represented by LiFePO4 have gained the most attention wither in research or commercialization.Converted cathode materialThe converted cathode mainly includes metal fluoride (MF) and metal chloride (MCl), which have suitable working voltage and high theoretical specific capacity.Lithium alloy anode materialHaving the potential to be alloyed with many metal elements such as germanium, tin and antimony, the lithium alloy negative electrode has a high specific capacity, suitable working potential and good safety performance.Metal oxide anode materialsVarious metal oxides have been widely used in the study of negative electrode materials because of their high reversible capacity. Based on the reaction mechanism, metal oxide negative electrodes can be divided into embedded metal oxide anodes, and conversion metal oxide anodes. For example, transition metal oxides (such as TiO2, WO2) can store Li+ through embedding reactions, and these materials are attractive anode materials because of their low cost and non-toxicity.Carbon anode materialCarbon material is one of the most widely used anode materials for batteries. Among them, graphite is still the preferred anode material for commercial lithium-ion batteries, and Li+ can be embedded and detached between graphene planes.In addition to electrode materials, the company also offers many other types of materials that can be used in alternative energy studies. For more information, please visit https://materials.alfachemic.com/products/alternative-energy-375.html or email us directly.About Alfa Chemistry MaterialsAlfa Chemistry Materials is a contracted supplier for many universities, research institutes and other organizations. Its product offerings include: alternative energy, micro-nano electric materials, nanomaterials, organic and printed electronics, photonic and optical materials, and polymer science. The in-stock products listed on the website can be shipped out within 3-5 business days upon receipt of customers' purchase order.