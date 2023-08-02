SMA America Launches the Home Energy Solution to the United States Market

SMA America has launched the Home Energy Solution to the United States market. This new system includes the Sunny Boy Smart Energy (SBSE) hybrid inverter, SMA Energy Meter, optional Backup Secure, the SMA 360° app, SMA ShadeFix and the SMA Energy app.



Homeowners with the Home Energy Solution are now protected against grid instabilities and rising energy costs. At the heart is the new Sunny Boy Smart Energy hybrid inverter. This 2-in-1 hybrid inverter can be equipped with SMA's Backup Secure (previously Secure Power Supply) and provides a flexible solution that empowers homeowners to take control of their energy. With this feature, homeowners can generate solar power and power key appliances even when the grid is down."The new Sunny Boy Smart Energy has a visually pleasing design and new modular functionality that will allow installers to customize to the needs of the individual consumer," said Nhan Pimentel, U.S vice president of residential solutions. "The inverter is the centerpiece of a solar installation. SMA designed the Sunny Boy Smart Energy to not only be aesthetically pleasing with its modern curves, but SMA also took into consideration safety, ease of installation with the centralized lock, the SMA Easy Lock and smaller and lighter footprint."The SMA Home Energy Solution can grow with a household's needs. Installers can start with a PV-only system and add storage later. The DC-coupled battery design with 200% DC to AC oversizing capabilities, along with three MPPTs, empowers designers and installers with unmatched flexibility This future-proof solution only requires adding PV sizing to the main service panel. Batteries do not impact AC breaker size, making installation easier and reducing the need for costly main electrical panel upgrades. Included in the solution is an Integrated System Manager, which allows management and monitoring of up to 4 inverters, energy meter and batteries. Also included in the Sunny Boy Smart Energy hybrid inverter is SMA ShadeFix, a proprietary technology that optimizes PV system energy production in every situation - especially in complex array designs and when solar panels are shaded.For installers, the Home Energy Solution is easy to handle, install and commission, with a slim design, and single-bolt wiring access.The intuitive SMA 360° app was built for professional solar energy installers, giving a straight-forward way to plan, commission, monitor, and service systems. The app enables a single entry of customer and consumption data, which allows for visualization of energy balances and potential savings. When you scan a QR code at installation, commissioning is simplified into a series of quick and easy steps, with the ability to confirm a successful installation instantly. Up-to-date technical data is available, and systems are able to be monitored in real-time, easing service and potential system downtimes all from a mobile device.This SMA 360° app plus the Sunny Portal powered by ennexOS and SMA Smart Connected works together to put control and peace of mind directly into the hands of both the installer and the homeowner. Offering modular solutions for custom design and easy upgrades, the new SMA Home Energy Solutions is engineered to meet the needs of each customer today, and in the future.The simplicity of the system was engineered for safety, certified to both Underwriters Laboratory standards and NEC 2023/2020 code in addition to featuring SMA ShadeFix, SMA ArcFix and ground fault protection.For more information visit SMA-america.com/SBSE