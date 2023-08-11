GameChange Solar Premiere at InterSolar South America

NORWALK, CT - August 11, 2023 - Due to continued high demand and growth in the LATAM market, GameChange Solar will be exhibiting at InterSolar South America, booth B6.120. Schedule your meeting now with GameChange Solar's international sales team to learn more about the single axis Genius Tracker™ manufactured in Brazil. In addition, the team will share the details behind the fast installing system features, LCOE reductions, and low O&M costs. Guests can also request an escorted visit to the Genius Tracker™ display room.



Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated: "We are excited to participate in InterSolar South America to support Brazil and it's projected growth target in solar energy of 54 GW by 2026, according to SolarPower Europe. Already based in Colombia, Argentina, and Chile, we've expanded to Brazil in São Paolo and Bahia to provide customers and installers with local support. Our presence in Brazil brings forward our mission to change the world and reduce the cost of solar."About GameChange SolarGameChange Solar is a leading supplier of fixed tilt and tracker solar racking solutions. GameChange Solar's systems combine fast install, bankable quality and unbeatable value through superior engineering, and innovative design. GameChange Solar is one of the few solar tracking companies that manufactures the systems it sells. This allows GameChange Solar to control the design, production costs, quality, and speed in delivery of the best racking systems available anywhere.Headquartered in the United States, GameChange Solar offers the innovative Genius Tracker™, as well as its MaxSpan™ and Pour-In-Place™ racking systems, throughout the world. GameChange Solar also offers an equally innovative above ground cable management system.For more information on GameChange Solar and its state-of-the-art solar racking solutions, visit www.GameChangeSolar.com