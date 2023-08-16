Tigo Energy Supports SolaX Power as Rapid Shutdown Rules Continue Global Advance

Tigo Energy, Inc. ("Tigo" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today announced its continued progress in bringing rapid shutdown technology to solar installers in Brazil. SolaX Power, a solar inverter and battery manufacturing company, is the latest company in Brazil to leverage Tigo Energy for advanced solar safety and design support since the safety technology was codified into a requirement by the state of Minas Gerais.



Reliable rapid shutdown functionality is essential to providing fire safety for system owners, firefighters, and first responders, who can more safely perform their work without the risk of encountering high-voltage DC electricity from solar components. The Tigo TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems for installers on all continents. With a range from less than 10kW to more than 10MW in size and installation in less than ten seconds per module, Tigo has a trusted and reliable product portfolio deployed around the world, from rapid shutdown to module-level monitoring and advanced energy optimization."SolaX Power has been developing solutions for the solar market for over a decade, serving our customers with high-quality products, and Tigo MLPE devices complement our solutions with their safety technologies," said Gilberto Camargos, Brazil manager at SolaX Power. "We are confident in having Tigo on our side as rapid shutdown safety technology and AFCI protection begins to become a requirement throughout Brazil. Our inverters are fully compatible with Tigo MLPE technology, so our installers can easily add rapid shutdown to their systems."The technical standard for rapid shutdown in Minas Gerais is defined in Fire Department technical instruction No. 30/2022, Electrical Installations and Equipment: Substations, Photovoltaic Panels and Power Generator Groups. This standard mandates safety technology like rapid shutdown devices and AFCI equipment for solar systems on buildings, including single-family homes."As initiatives by firefighting authorities across Brazil continue to secure the codification of rapid shutdown and AFCI rules, solar installers now have free reign to clear a significant backlog of pent-up demand for solar," said Manoel Monteiro, sales and marketing manager Latam at Tigo Energy. "The initial demand for solar rapid shutdown in Brazil came to us from the firefighting community, which had become increasingly concerned about the dangers of high-voltage solar cable runs. Since that time, we have been active in safety training, and we are delighted to be able to help installers and hardware companies like SolaX all across Brazil ensure that their customers' systems are compliant with the new safety rules."As rapid shutdown requirements roll out regionally across Brazil, the country joins Slovenia, the Czech Republic, as well as 34 other nations in enacting mandates for solar safety technology. Increasingly also required by global companies for offshore building sites and by insurance companies, rapid shutdown allows PV solar systems to be rapidly de-energized during emergencies or maintenance. To meet the growing number of regulatory requirements around the world, Tigo rapid shutdown technology is compliant with UL 1741, the Standard for Safety for Inverters, Converters, Controllers and Interconnection System Equipment for Use With Distributed Energy Resources, as well as the rapid shutdown requirements of the U.S National Electric Code (NEC). Millions of Tigo MLPE products are installed worldwide and provide optimized, monitored, and safe solar to protect critical solar energy infrastructure. Current generation Tigo TS4 MLPE devices are certified to work with 1,634 inverter models and are backed by some of the industry's best warranty terms.To learn more about SolaX Power, please visit the company's website. Tigo will be showcasing its innovative rapid shutdown solutions at Intersolar SA from August 29-31, 2023. For more information about Tigo Flex MLPE products, please contact the Tigo Energy sales team here.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.