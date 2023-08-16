Two New Municipal Customers in Illinois Turn to Nexamp for Community Solar Savings and Sustainability Benefits

August 16, 2023 - Nexamp recently finalized deals with the city government of Effingham, IL, and Vandalia Community Unit School District (CUSD) #203, both of which have agreed to become anchor tenants of local community solar farms. Nexamp partnered with Affordable Gas & Electric, based in Mount Vernon, IL to help facilitate both agreements.



Effingham has subscribed to two Nexamp solar projects in nearby Illinois towns: one in Princeville and another in Kansas. The city has subscribed to 40% of the energy credits generated by each of the two solar farms, contracting 2.4 megawatts in total of clean energy production.Likewise, Vandalia CUSD #203 has also subscribed to receive credits from two Nexamp projects: one in Percy and another in East St. Louis. The school district will receive 10% of the total credits produced by Percy Renewables and 40% of those from East St. Louis Solar; all told, Vandalia CUSD #203 will directly support 2.1 megawatts of clean energy.Nexamp solar farms generate credits for every kilowatt-hour of energy that they produce. Credits will be applied to the city of Effingham and Vandalia CUSD #203's electricity accounts—both in the Ameren service territory—offsetting energy costs. Each credit will be sold at a guaranteed fixed discount for the entire span of the agreement, delivering an estimated $1.5 million in savings over the course of the two agreements."These partnerships and others like them are vital to our mission," said Joe Fiori, VP of Energy Sales at Nexamp, "because not only do we get to serve these communities and provide tangible benefits, but we are also supporting our mission of providing a cleaner and more accessible energy future."Community solar allows anyone in its service area—from homeowners or renters to small businesses, non-profits, or municipalities—to subscribe to a share of a farm and receive bill credits that reduce their monthly electric costs. Because there is no fee to enroll, subscribers can take advantage of the program with no risk. At this time Nexamp is also developing a residential campaign in Effingham that will allow residents to sign up for a discount on energy credits as well."Subscribing to community solar was an easy choice to make," said Dr. Jennifer Garrison, Superintendent of Vandalia CUSD #203. Says Steven W. Miller, P.E. of Effingham: "The partnership with Nexamp is an opportunity for the city to participate in a solar project and to generate substantial savings over an extended period of time."Effingham and CUSD 203 are just two examples of the many municipal customers who have turned to Nexamp for community solar and its benefits, especially as Nexamp expands its presence in the state of Illinois. For more information on Nexamp's community solar programs, visit www.nexamp.com/community-solar.About NexampNexamp is leading the transformation to the new energy economy with proven solar and storage solutions that make clean energy more accessible for our customers and partners. Our comprehensive solar and energy storage capabilities—including project development and acquisition, design, construction, and operations—enable clean energy savings and benefits for more customers. Nexamp's industry-leading community solar platform makes solar an option for anyone, offering guaranteed savings on annual electricity costs. With more than 350 MW of renewable energy generating assets currently in operation, we are building a decarbonized energy future. Visit us at www.nexamp.com.Copyright 2023 Nexamp Inc.