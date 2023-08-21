KiloVault Introduces DIY All-in-one Solar Ready Energy Storage System for Off-Grid Living

KiloVault, a leader in renewable energy solutions today unveiled its groundbreaking new energy system for off-grid living - the Uniti EcoFreedom. Designed for individuals seeking a sustainable and independent lifestyle, the Uniti EcoFreedom is a powerful off-grid energy storage system that provides reliable energy solutions for a variety of needs.



At the core of the Uniti EcoFreedom system lies cutting-edge battery technology. This advanced battery ensures safety, longevity, and allows for deep energy cycling, making it an ideal choice for powering homes, cabins and spaces off the grid.One of the standout features of the Uniti EcoFreedom is its unique all-in-one, pre-wired design. the Uniti EcoFreedom slashes installation and setup time, saving users valuable days. Unlike other energy storage solutions, the EcoFreedom system is divided into easily movable sections, enabling a single person to transport and assemble the components without the need for specialized tools or equipment."One of the biggest challenges off-grid homeowners face is finding a safe, reliable energy source that doesn't require hiring multiple professionals and hours - and more likely days - of setup time," said Sascha Deri, CEO of KiloVault. "With Uniti EcoFreedom, we're giving customers the ability to live off the grid while reducing their reliance on traditional energy sources and expense of hired labor to install multiple components. Assembled in the USA, the Uniti EcoFreedom enables anyone to enjoy the freedom of sustainable off-grid living without sacrificing comfort or convenience."The Uniti EcoFreedom is complemented by an integrated solar charge controller, ensuring efficient and effective battery charging while optimizing round-trip energy efficiency. Its included inverter allows for high-power discharge rates, ensuring optimal utilization of stored energy. Its integrated breakers saves the expense and headache of wiring an additional breaker box, enabling the homeowner the option to run their electric circuits directly into the Uniti. Withthe ability to run appliances and devices such as LED bulbs, phones, laptops, TVs, tools, heating and cooling systems, the Uniti EcoFreedom provides versatile energy support tailored to full energy independence lifestyle.KiloVault is committed to the environment and the well-being of future generations. By investing in the Uniti EcoFreedom, users are not only securing their energy independence but also contributing to a greener planet. The Uniti EcoFreedom is proudly assembled and rigorously tested in the United States, reflecting KiloVault's dedication to quality and sustainability.For more information about the Uniti EcoFreedom and to explore the possibilities of off-grid living, visit https://www.kilovault.comAbout KiloVault:KiloVault® provides innovative and affordable renewable energy solutions for residential and commercial applications, storing the sun, and saving the planet. They design, market, and sell energy storage based on leading-edge technologies that reduce the cost of entry for homeowners and help reduce the impact of humanity on the environment. KiloVault is headquartered at 330 Codman Hill Road in Boxborough, Massachusetts. For more information, visit kilovault.com or call toll-free (888) 218-5924.