SGTech Week 2024 18-22 March 2024, Amsterdam

Join smart grid technical leaders driving innovation projects in substations, control centres, telecom networks, smart meter infrastructure, big data and cybersecurity.

Driving grid innovation under increased regulatory pressure, intense cybersecurity threat and rapidly rising demand for renewables integration

Drawing together 500+ participants, SGTech Week 2024 provides smart grid technical teams with insights into the latest lessons learnt from innovation projects in key grid domains: substations, control centres, telecom networks, smart meter infrastructure, big data, and cybersecurity.

The week-long meeting opens on Monday 18th March with a series of fundamentals workshops on the key IEC standards: IEC 61850, IEC CIM, and IEC 62443. The main 3-day conference provides high level plenary sessions delivered by utility CTOs, their advisors and regulators. The programme then breaks out into 6 technically focused tracks providing implementation insights into new technologies in the key investment areas. The week wraps up with a Communication briefing designed to support technical teams in translating engineering know-how into organisational priorities to more effectively influence the Board and secure long term innovation investment.

