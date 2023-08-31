Eos Energy Enterprises Announces ‘Project AMAZE,’ a $500M Program to Address Long-Duration Energy Storage Demand

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-powered long-duration stationary energy storage systems, today announced Project AMAZE —American Made Zinc Energy, a $500 million planned expansion and a significant milestone to build 8 GWh of clean energy storage production capacity.



More Headlines Articles

Project AMAZE supports Eos' strategy to address increased long-duration energy storage demand driven by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) implementation, using its Eos Z3™ energy storage system. The project secured an up to $398.6 million conditional commitment for a loan guarantee from the DOE LPO, the result of a rigorous and thorough due diligence process by the DOE that, if the loan is finalized, would fund 80% of Eos' planned expansion.In 2018, Eos brought its production and supply chain back to the United States from China, and the expanded facility would further build on Eos' investment in American manufacturing with the increased production of its zinc-based energy storage systems. "Manufacturing has been in my family for generations", stated Eos machine operator Bill Porter, "We're making things that matter and this is what modern manufacturing looks like."The issuance of conditional commitment by the DOE was preceded by legal, technical and commercial due diligence by the LPO to evaluate the loan and the project's potential to meet market demand and commercial and environmental benchmarks. While this conditional commitment demonstrates the Department's intent to finance the project, several steps remain for the project to reach critical milestones, and certain technical, legal and financial conditions must be satisfied and diligenced to the satisfaction of DOE before the Department enters into definitive financing documents and funds the loan.The Eos Z3™ battery contains predominately American components and is specifically designed for mass production and meeting low-cost, long-duration, grid-scale stationary energy storage needs. Domestic production better positions Eos to access the 45X advanced manufacturing direct pay tax credits available under the IRA. The Eos Z3™ battery is based on Eos' 15-year history of developing the Znyth™ battery technology, which uses earth-abundant raw materials in its manufacturing and is intended to overcome many limitations in other stationary energy storage solutions."We are excited to formally announce Project AMAZE. The IRA implementation requires us to move with speed and urgency if the energy industry is going to meet the demand for long-duration energy storage," said Joe Mastrangelo, CEO of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. "At such a crucial moment in our global energy transition, time is of the essence. On behalf of all Eos employees, we want to thank the LPO for giving us the opportunity to reach this important milestone. Project AMAZE should allow Eos to fully commercialize a safe American-made energy storage alternative aimed at creating a resilient, diversified lower carbon energy future."Eos believes that the secular shift in the energy mix requires an accelerated implementation of its capacity expansion plan to meet the increased demand for Eos Z3™ technology that is currently in semi-automated commercial production. Eos announced last week the selection of ACRO Automation Systems to partner in the design, development and implementation of up to four state-of-the-art high output manufacturing lines. ACRO is a recognized leader in high-speed, custom-designed automated manufacturing systems."We are putting in place all the elements that will allow us to build an efficient, optimized, state-of-the-art production facility at scale to deliver on a nearly 200 GWh market opportunity," said Nathan Kroeker, Eos' Chief Financial Officer. "We believe we can pair the conditional commitment from the DOE with private capital and state and local investment programs to meet our requirements."Project AMAZE can potentially foster economic growth and job creation, as it is expected to bring approximately 650 new green jobs to Pittsburgh once the facility successfully achieves full operational capacity. "Here in Pittsburgh, we've definitely always made things," said Eos shift supervisor Brian Vason, "I did not go to college or have any special training, and these jobs provide opportunities that are good for the town and good for the future." Eos is proud to partner with the Allegheny Conference on Community Development and its economic development affiliate, the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance, The Heinz Endowment, The Mon Metro Chamber of Commerce, University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University, Partner4Work, Trade Institute of Pittsburgh, Woodland Hills School District, and Community College of Allegheny County to attract a strong local workforce and build green tech careers.Eos recently concluded six workforce development listening sessions with communities surrounding its manufacturing facility in the Mon Valley. Eos has committed to a partnership with The Mon Metro Chamber of Commerce to develop new educational STEM programs that extend beyond the 8th grade and into high school. Eos will also seek avenues to support the replacement of blighted houses with affordable housing, and stabilization of the local electric grid, which currently suffers regular power outages during heavy rainfall."Eos energy storage systems symbolize American ingenuity. Invented with American minds, built with American hands, made with American equipment, using primarily American materials, I believe Eos will help power the future while creating green tech careers in the Mon Valley and across America," said Mimi Walters, Eos Board Member and former Member of Congress.About Eos Energy EnterprisesEos Energy Enterprises is a leading provider of safe, scalable, and sustainable zinc-based battery storage systems. With a mission to deliver energy storage solutions that are efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly, Eos is at the forefront of revolutionizing the global energy storage landscape. Eos' pioneering technology offers a cost-effective and scalable alternative to other stationary storage systems, enabling a clean energy future with improved grid reliability and resilience.