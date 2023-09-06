LG ELECTRONICS USA RETURNS TO RE+ AFTER SUCCESSFUL FIRST YEAR OF HOME 8 RESIDENTIAL ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 6, 2023 - In the year since LG Electronics USA launched the residential Home 8 ESS at RE+ 2022, the value of backup energy storage has grown exponentially due to ongoing weather-related blackouts and rising energy costs. After a successful first year, LG ESS returns to RE+ 2023 (North America's largest clean energy conference, Sept. 12-14 in Las Vegas) to help installers and partners further their growth in the clean energy market.



Under the booth theme "Hello, my name is…," LG Electronics will create personalized, meaningful connections with visitors who want to gain a greater understanding of the company's energy storage systems for residential and commercial environments. Installers visiting the LG Electronics ESS booth (#4717 in the Sands Expo Hall) will be able to enroll in the LG Pro Program, which provides access to valuable tools to connect with home and business owners, including co-branded sales materials, images, videos and more. Installers can also access the LG Electronics' Residential ESS Installation Program, which provides best practices training and is approved for continuing education credit by The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners® (NABCEP®)."Following last year's big product unveiling of the Home 8, we're reinforcing at RE+ 2023 how our advanced ESS solutions can help homeowners and commercial customers to achieve their clean energy goals," said Chris Ahn, Senior Vice President, LG Electronics USA. "Whether you're a residential installer building your ESS business or a commercial installer in need of a backup power source, we encourage you to stop by, say ‘hello,' and learn about the ESS that's right for you."In addition to enrolling in the LG PRO Program, booth visitors can get an up-close view of the residential ESS Home 8 and commercial LG ESS products, considered among the fastest-growing energy storage systems in the industry. Team members will be on hand to demonstrate the LG ThinQ® app that enables homeowners to remotely monitor and manage the Home 8 system for energy independence and grid resilience, and the installer-focused LG EnerVU® platform that offers real-time system status, reporting and ESS fleet information so installers can provide informed, prompt customer service.