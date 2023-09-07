Perceptual Robotics celebrates as it adds significant funding to their latest round





Perceptual Robotics enables fully automated wind turbine inspection via its Dhalion drone and AI offering. It combines a fully automated drone without the need for a pilot, with an AI-driven image processing pipeline to detect damages (erosion, cracks) in wind turbine blades.The results of the inspections are combined with a web based tool to manage the inspection and maintenance of the blades for a fleet of assets.It is an innovative solution, already commercially deployed in a growing number of geographies, that offers clients the ability to reduce costs of repairs and increase production by finding damages earlier, while also upskilling their existing teams to use the latest technologies.The Dhalion system dramatically reduces turbine downtime, increases safety and cuts maintenance costs.Perceptual Robotics closed its latest funding round with investment from Susten, a leading name in the energy industry. The investment means the Bristol-based company will be able to continue global expansion to new regions and product lines.The funding will provide both financial and further support from Susten's experience in sustainability, energy and operations.Kostas Karachalios, CEO of Perceptual Robotics said: "We are delighted to bring Susten onboard, which will further enhance our work, allowing us to continue to grow as a business. The investment will enhance our company's aims by further expanding our talented team and support with our expansion into new markets."Perceptual Robotics has benefited from a number of successful funding rounds. This investment completes the latest round of funding secured by Perceptual Robotics earlier this year led by One Planet Capital with the participation of a consortium of international investors such as Metavallon VC, TSP Ventures, Brookstreet Equity Partners and Lstone Capital.The investments have enabled Perceptual Robotics to begin expanding into Southeast Asia, North and South America as well as growing the global team.In addition to the latest funding, Perceptual Robotics has also welcomed Chrys Vakla, Deputy CEO of Susten, to its board, bringing a further strategic perspective to the company. Her experience and industry understanding will support the company's technological advances to push the boundaries of robotics and automation.Chrys Vakla, Deputy CEO of Susten, said: "After a deep dive into robotic services in the renewable sector by Susten, we identified Perceptual Robotics as the leading company due to its advanced technology and an exceptionally skilled and motivated team. I am delighted to join the Board at Perceptual Robotics and I am confident that together we will continue to grow."The collaboration of Perceptual Robotics and Susten represents an effective alignment of vision and shared goals. Susten's ongoing financial support demonstrates its confidence in Perceptual Robotics' ability to impact real change in the renewable energy sector.