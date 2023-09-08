Solis Inverters Set to Shine at RE+ - Visit Booth #4130

Solis, the World 3rd Largest PV Inverter Manufacturer, is thrilled to announce its participation at RE+, the largest clean power trade show in North America. Solis is poised to captivate the audience with its innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to a sustainable future.



More Headlines Articles

2023 has marked an incredible period of growth for Solis. We proudly unveiled a state-of-the-art factory equipped with automated production lines, a testament to our dedication to cutting-edge technology and excellence in manufacturing. As we expand our manufacturing capacity to over 80 GWs by the end of 2023, Solis is primed to empower a broader spectrum of individuals and businesses in fulfilling their clean energy requirements. Yet, it's our team of over 4,000 friendly and knowledgeable employees in over 100 countries who have been the driving force behind our remarkable success, consistently helping our customers meet the unique demands of their projects. Together, we are committed to achieving a zero-carbon future by developing groundbreaking technology that powers the world with clean energy.At RE+, Solis is excited to showcase the S6 residential storage hybrid inverter and SolisHub, providing customers with whole-home backup. The S6 inverter, our latest US model, is certified to IEEE 1547-2018, UL 1741 SA and SB, and SunSpec Modbus standards, providing efficient, zero-carbon power. SolisHub, the ultimate whole-home backup solution, acts as a central hub for PV, batteries, generators, grid, and home load management. Through the intuitive SolisCloud app, which attendees can test at the booth, homeowners gain complete control over energy usage and backup power, even during grid outages. It's a step towards resilient and sustainable energy independence. We'll also have a waterfall feature, showing the durability of our inverters in all weather conditions.Jeff Zissulis, VP of Sales, Residential & Commercial of Solis North America, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "This is what the North American market has eagerly awaited. With the rise in residential finance fees for home solar, it is hard for residential installers to make the economics work. Solis offers an optimal solution - a reliable and cost-effective energy storage option poised to significantly enhance sales."Join us at booth #4130 during RE+ to meet our expert sales and local technical teams. Our dedicated North American team provides local sales, marketing, training, engineering, and service support. Discover how Solis Inverters can support your business and meet the unique needs of your next project. Schedule a meeting at RE+ with our team today by emailing us at ussales@solisinverters.com.About Solis:Established in 2005 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (300763. SZ), Ginlong (Solis) Technologies is the World 3rd Largest PV Inverter Manufacturer. The company provides cost-effective solutions for homes, businesses and large-scale power plants, delivering value at every level of the solar supply chain and appealing to homeowners and businesses, as well as electricity producers and renewable energy investors globally. Combining a global supply chain with world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, validated under the most stringent international certification, Ginlong optimizes Solis inverters for each regional market, serving and supporting its customers with a team of local experts. The company aims to work with stakeholders to accelerate the world's journey towards a more sustainable future.