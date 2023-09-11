Coremax Unveils Revolutionary 24V 10kWh 400Ah LiFePower4 Lithium Ion Battery

Shenzhen, China - September 15, 2023 - Coremax Technology Company Limited, a leading innovator in the energy storage industry, is proud to introduce the LiFePower4 Lithium Ion Battery, a groundbreaking advancement in residential off-grid solar energy storage systems. This remarkable development is poised to redefine how homeowners harness and utilize solar power, aligning with Coremax Technology's unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation in the energy sector.



Powering a Sustainable Future

Key Features of LiFePower4

A Legacy of Innovation

Unlocking the Future of Clean Energy

Learn More About LiFePower4

About Coremax Technology Company Limited

The LiFePower4 lithium-ion battery boasts a nominal voltage of 25.6V and an impressive 400Ah capacity, rated at 10,240Wh. This cutting-edge energy storage solution is specifically designed for residential off-grid solar energy systems, offering homeowners an opportunity to embrace clean and sustainable power sources while achieving energy independence.◽ ** High Capacity: 400Ah capacity for extended energy storage.◽ ** Versatile Compatibility: Compatible with a wide range of brand inverters through CAN or RS485 communication protocol.◽ ** Space-Efficient Design: Rack-mounted for space optimization.◽ ** High Discharge Capacity: Up to 200Amps for reliable performance.◽ ** Built-In BMS: Comprehensive Battery Management System for enhanced safety and protection.◽ ** 24v 400Ah. Rated 10kwh(10240wh). suitable for residential ESS"This groundbreaking LiFePower4 battery represents a significant milestone for Coremax Technology Company Limited," stated James, Production manager. "Our commitment to innovation and sustainability has driven us to create a product that empowers homeowners to embrace clean energy, reduce their carbon footprint, and gain energy independence. We are excited to see the transformative impact this will have on residential solar solutions."Coremax Technology Company Limited has a rich history of pioneering advancements in the energy storage industry. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions that improve the way homeowners experience and interact with energy, Coremax Technology has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in residential solar systems.The LiFePower4 lithium-ion battery is poised to transform the residential solar industry, offering homeowners a reliable and efficient energy storage solution. With its versatile compatibility, high discharge capacity, and space-efficient design, the LiFePower4 battery is set to become an essential component of residential off-grid solar energy systems.Discover how the LiFePower4 lithium-ion battery can revolutionize your approach to residential solar energy. To find out more about this groundbreaking innovation, please visit [Website URL] or contact [Contact Details].Coremax Technology Company Limited is a pioneering company in the energy storage industry, dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of homeowners seeking sustainable energy alternatives. With a team of industry experts and a commitment to innovation, Coremax Technology has established itself as a trusted leader in the energy sector, shaping the future of residential solar solutions.For press inquiries, please contact:[Paul C][Sales manager][sales@coremax-tech.com]www.coremax-tech.com[86-17688915553]