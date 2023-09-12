Tigo Energy Expands Mission for Quality in Solar Industry With Green Glove Program

Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today announced the launch of the Green Glove service program to provide a premium support experience for first-time installers of Tigo systems. Reinforcing Tigo's commitment to driving quality across the solar value chain, the Green Glove program enhances the installer experience with customer support interactions when the first installer deploys Tigo products.



With a process that includes three formalized support engagements for first-time Tigo residential installers, the Green Glove service program provides installers new to Tigo products an exceptional level of service before, during, and after the first installation. As such, Green Glove support personnel provide new Tigo customers a design review before installation, remain on-call at regional Tigo locations during installation, and conduct post-installation reviews and follow-up discussions to answer outstanding questions and gather feedback on the installation experience."Building and protecting the reputation of solar as a brand is the responsibility of everyone along the solar value chain, and the investment Tigo makes into installer support and training drives quality across the industry in the name of that responsibility," said James JD Dillon, CMO at Tigo Energy. "When the high-quality solar and storage technology products Tigo produces meet outstanding installation practices in the field, we build confidence in our industry. Quality is a team effort in solar, and it's central to the continued growth of the industry on which we and our installer partners depend."To complement the Green Glove program, Tigo is also introducing the new Tigo Academy, a modern training and continuing education platform designed to build and reinforce the installer skill set. The platform delivers an installer curriculum to connect high-quality solar and storage products with best practices during installation. Tigo Academy provides engaging and interactive content to significantly improve lesson retention through a user-friendly interface with full offline functionality on any device, and will eventually be available in Czech, German, Italian, Spanish, and Polish. Completed Tigo Academy learning modules are eligible for the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP®) Continuing Education Credits (CEC).Installers new to Tigo products can learn more about the Green Glove service program by visiting the Green Glove website. To explore or register for Tigo Academy training courses. Attendees of the RE+ 2023 tradeshow in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 11 to 14, can visit Tigo Energy at booth 2664.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.