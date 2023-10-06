Russelectric, a Siemens Business, Highlights RTSCD Commercial Duty Service Entrance Rated Transfer Switches

Hingham, MA - Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, announces its new RTSCD-SE Commercial Duty Service Entrance Transfer Switches, a cost-effective option ideal for commercial spaces. Industrial plants and manufacturing facilities can rely on the RTSCD-SE to combine automatic power switching with the necessary disconnecting, grounding, and bonding required for use as service entrance equipment.



More Headlines Articles

Built to the same exacting standards around reliability and ease of operation for which Russelectric is well known throughout the industry, RTSCD-SE offers a superior product at an attractive price point.The RTSCD-SE transfer switches incorporate a user-friendly operator interface panel that features a keypad with text and icons and comes standard with an historical event log. The product is available in 2, 3 and 4 pole models, with solid or fully rated switched neutral. Featuring rapid and reliable arc quenching, the front connected RTSCD-SE offers manual transfer with rapid arc interruption, as well as a permanently affixed manual handle and mechanically held contactor. Contacts are easily accessible for convenient inspection.Like all Russelectric transfer switches, the RTSCD-SE switches feature preloaded springs and electric operator-driven over-center mechanism that result in extremely quick switching operation. This unique design instantaneously opens and closes the contacts, providing rapid full arc interruption, even under maximum voltage and amperage. This design considerably reduces contact erosion and effectively increases the switch's useful life.The RTSCD-SE switches meet UL1008 up to 480 (VAC) and comply with NFPA 110, NEC Articles 700, 701, 702, Enclosure UL Type 1 and IBC 2018 and CBC2019 seismic standards.Optional accessories include a power monitoring package, auto/load test key switch and load shed relay, selector switch for auto/manual, pushbuttons for manual transfer, and a space heater/thermostat.For more information, visit https://www.siemens.com/us/en/products/energy/russelectric/products/transfer-and-bypass-switches/rts-cd-ats.html###About RusselectricFounded in 1955, Russelectric®, A Siemens Business, provides high-integrity power control solutions for mission critical applications in the healthcare, information technology, telecommunication, water treatment, and renewable energy markets. The company maintains vertically-integrated manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and Oklahoma, where it designs and builds a full line of automatic transfer switches, switchgear, and controls. Russelectric products carry the longest and most comprehensive warranty in the industry, and are backed by a team of expert factory-direct field service engineers. To learn more about Russelectric products and the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, visit www.russelectric.com, call (781) 749-6000, or email info@russelectric.com.About SiemensSiemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings, and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions, and services from point-of-power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. With around 70,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, USA.Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose, adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a global leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $18.6 billion and employs approximately 45,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.