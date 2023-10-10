Natureâ€™s Generator Emerges in the Lithium Market with the Safe and Powerful Lithium 1800 Portable Solar Generator

Camarillo, Calif. (October 10, 2023) - Nature's Generator, a leader in renewable solar and wind energy home integration products, today announced the launch of the Nature's Generator Lithium 1800, a lithium iron phosphate portable generator, now available for pre-order. This release marks the company's debut in the lithium-battery portable generator market.



More Headlines Articles

"When Nature's Generator started 8 years ago, lithium technology was available as an option however, weighing the pros and cons of lithium at the time, we decided to stick to the time-tested sealed lead acid battery technology feeling it was a safer and more cost-effective alternative for consumers," said Greg Adams, Co-founder of Nature's Generator. "The launch of the Lithium 1800 is representative of the leaps and bounds we've experienced in improving lithium battery technology and we're ecstatic to introduce our latest iteration of that to the world."Powered by lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4), recognized as the safest battery technology on the market, the Nature's Generator Lithium 1800 combines the convenience of mobility with the performance to provide power on-the-go or supply in-home emergency backup power. With 1800W rated power, 3600W surge capacity, and 1440 watt-hour battery capacity, the Lithium 1800 is engineered to run appliances longer. The generator can also be connected to a second unit to expand the output capacity to 3600W and capacity to 2880Wh.The Nature's Generator Lithium 1800, retailing at $999.99, offers solar, wind, and AC charging options, making it an ideal solution for on-the-go uses such as in an RV, camping, or tailgating. Its light and compact design epitomizes convenient portable power in smaller spaces like a car, truck or RV.Technical specifications of the Nature's Generator Lithium 1800 include:Battery: Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4)Capacity: 48V 30Ah (1440wh)Life Cycles: >3000 cyclesContinuous Power Output: 1800WPeak Power Output: 3600WOutput Power Form: Pure Sine Wave4 Output Outlets: USB-A (x2), USB-A Fast Charge (x2), USB-C (x2),Dimensions: 15.4 x 8.9 x 11.6 inchesWeight: 40 lbsThe Lithium 1800 was designed with safety as a focal point. Safety features include auto battery balancing and protection from overcharge, over-current, over-discharge, short-circuiting, reverse polarity, and changes in temperature."Nature's Generator waited for technological advancements in lithium battery science because the older Lithium-Ion batteries lacked the thermal stability we wanted." Adams explained, "Now with this newer technology we have the low-cost, high-performance, and safety balance that we demand from our products. Sometimes the wait is worth it, and we're now proud to launch the Lithium 1800 with this safer lithium iron phosphate battery technology."In celebration of this release, Nature's Generator will include a free portable 100W solar panel with each Lithium 1800 pre-order -- offering customers a complete modern solar generator system for under $1000.For more information or to place an order, please visit: https://naturesgenerator.com/collections/natures-generator-lithium-1800About Nature's GeneratorNature's Generator was founded in California in 2015 with an ambitious mission: combating climate change by designing affordable products to harness the clean free energy of the sun and wind. For over 8 years, they have been an industry leader in the engineering, development, design, and manufacturing of solar and wind powered generators, wind turbines, solar panels, power transfer switches and accompanying accessories.Nature's Generator, Inc. partners with retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, Cabela's, Tractor Supply, HD Supply, Camping World, Amazon, Overstock and many others independent dealers and retailers in North America and around the world.