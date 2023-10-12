EagleView Announces Organizational Changes, New Executive Leadership Team

EagleView Technologies, Inc, the leading aerial imagery and insights company, today announces changes to its executive leadership team. Four months ago, the company's new CEO Piers Dormeyer stepped into his role, and this announcement signals leadership changes aligned with his vision for the future. The company continues a path of growth aligned with its rapidly expanding capability in the application of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and insights-driven technologies across all sectors of the organization, from insurance to construction to solar and governmental customers.



"We are experiencing an unprecedented moment of growth," shared EagleView CEO Piers Dormeyer. "And these organizational changes are reflective of our desire to have the talent necessary to expand the company's remit and capacity. The best teams are built with exceptional leaders, and I'm proud to say Becky, Marcy, and Patrick are no exception."Changes to the company's leadership team, include:• Rebecca Unruh has been promoted to General Counsel, in a role recently vacated by Kim Nakamaru. Unruh comes to the role after two and a half years at EagleView, joining the company as Head of IP, then serving as Deputy General Counsel, IP and Transactions. Prior to joining EagleView, Unruh held various positions at Western Digital and worked in private practice at Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman, and Goodwin Procter. In this role, Unruh will continue to provide expert and strategic advice as the company grows and innovates.• Marcy Comer, who will be stepping into the role of EagleView's Chief Marketing Officer, a new role that consolidates the marketing functions across the commercial and government sectors of the business. Comer has worked at EagleView for the past two and a half years and came to the company with prior experience at Amazon, Sears, 7-Eleven, and multiple startups. In this role, Comer will focus on expanding the EagleView brand to ensure continued growth of the company.• Patrick Gill will move from his role leading marketing for the government business at EagleView and be promoted to SVP & GM of Imagery, Insights and Emerging Markets, in a role recently vacated by Tim Rochman. Patrick has been with EagleView for nearly three years and comes to the company from Nationwide, Sabre and Accenture. In his role, Gill will focus on leading the company into new markets with an expanding product offering.The company wishes to thank Kim Nakamaru and Tim Rochman for their years of service, and pivotal roles in growing the company over the past decade.About EagleViewEagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView has the largest geospatial data and imagery library ever assembled, encompassing 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView's unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.