Aspen Power Completes 14 New Solar Projects in Georgia

Aspen Power, a distributed generation platform with the mission of accelerating and democratizing decarbonization, announced today that it has completed construction on 14 solar projects that the company acquired from Inman Solar in Georgia.



The projects total 49.4 megawatts (MW) direct current (dc) of generation capacity, with Aspen Power acting as the long-term owner and operator. Inman Solar originated and developed the projects and provided engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. This portfolio of solar projects brings Aspen Power's holdings in Georgia to 43 projects totaling over 140 MW-dc of generating capacity."The Inman team has done a fantastic job bringing high quality projects to the table, and we're glad to have worked with their team to get these projects across the finish line and to become the long-term owners and operators," said Lara Bushwood, Director, Project Development, Aspen Power. "We have had success finding terrific partners like Inman in Georgia to help advance the state's clean energy objectives," she added.The portfolio that Aspen Power acquired is made up of ground mounted solar panels with single axis trackers that enhance the insolation of the panels over the course of the day. These systems, primarily located in the southeastern part of the state, will provide energy directly to Georgia Power through long-term power purchase agreements as part of the Company's 2020 Distributed Generation Request for Proposal (RFP).For more information, please visit Aspen Power's website at www.aspenpower.com.About Aspen PowerAspen Power is a distributed energy generation platform with the dual mission of accelerating and democratizing decarbonization. We partner with businesses, communities, and others in the industry to develop, construct, and operate renewable energy assets. Our experienced team is passionate about solving our clients' energy challenges to deliver a sustainable future throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit aspenpower.com.