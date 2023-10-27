Hithium Exhibits at All-Energy Australia, Presenting the New 5 MWh Container Product

Stationary battery manufacturer Hithium exhibited this week at the most anticipated event in the clean energy sector's annual calendar All-Energy Australia, held in partnership with the Clean Energy Council.



Hithium presents the new 5 MegaWatt hours container the ∞Block using the standard 20-foot container structure. The more compact second generation (ESS 2.0), higher-capacity energy storage system delivers 46% higher energy density than standard systems based on 280 Ah cells. The product will come pre-installed and ready to connect, outfitted with 48 battery modules based on the manufacturer's new 314 Ah LFP cells, each module providing 104.5 kWh capacity and designed to meet the needs of large utility scale systems. The container will also be technically compatible with most top inverter brands' power control systems, or bidirectional inverters.The new energy storage system also comes with Hithium's mature multi-level, liquid-cooling technology, which keeps cell temperature variation below 3° Celsius. Intelligent thermal management enables the system to optimize battery power and reduce internal energy consumption.Hithium's GM of Australia and New Zealand, Vincent She said, "In Australia we have local sales and technical team. Being on the ground in Australia means being able to contribute to the expansion of clean, stable, and affordable energy in a globally leading market. We are ready to support Australia's burgeoning energy storage space with top quality stationary battery products from cell to container."With 11GWh of battery products already shipped since the company was founded in 2019, Hithium is expanding its production capacity to 70 GWh by the end of this year. The company has developed some of the most advanced production lines in the world, featuring a high degree of automation and intelligence based on the precise and extensive collection and evaluation of big data, in real time. This enables Hithium to guarantee product stability and consistency in multiple dimensions. The manufacturer's expansion plans continue into the next several years, with the goal of 135 GWh production capacity by 2025.About HithiumFounded in 2019, Hithium is a leading manufacturer of top-quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple "intelligent" production facilities, Hithium's innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, Hithium leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is based in Xiamen, China, with operations in the U.S., Australia, Dubai, and Europe.