Electricity Transformation Canada 2023 Sets a Groundbreaking Record for Attendee Growth

November 6, 2023, (OTTAWA, CANADA) — Electricity Transformation Canada (ETC), Canada's largest and most influential renewable energy event, was a success in its new location, Calgary, Aberta. ETC 2023 attracted more than 2,500 attendees from across North America and featured a diverse and informative lineup of keynote speakers, engaging panel discussions, multiple networking events, and cutting-edge exhibitions.



Attendees and exhibitors were welcomed by the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Energy Association (CanREA), Jason Chee-Aloy, Managing Director of Power Advisory LLC, and with a blessing from Doreen Bergum, Region 3 Elder of the Metis Nation of Alberta, and a welcome from the Mayor of Calgary, Jyoti Gondek, followed by opening remarks from CanREA's President and CEO, Vittoria Belissimo, and a special keynote address by the Hon. Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta.More than 160 exhibitors populated the expo hall, which featured for the first time an Indigenous Business Pavilion with ten Indigenous companies and organizations from across Canada, supporting Canada's electricity transformation that will be important for many generations to come.The conference's educational program doubled this year, including a full roster of thought-provoking sessions about today's utilities and ISOs, community engagement, supply chain, responsible land use, green hydrogen potential, energy storage, unlocking corporate PPA possibilities, building Canada's clean electricity future, behind-the-meter solar, delivering electricity through a changing grid, permitting Canada's green transition, building Canada's renewable energy workforce, and cross-Canada markets and policy updates."As the annual conference of the Canadian Renewable Energy Association, ETC's educational program presents the latest innovations in wind energy, solar energy and energy storage, looking even more broadly to the full transformation of the electricity sector in Canada," said Vittoria Bellissimo, CanREA's President and CEO.ETC 2023 featured plenty of opportunities for attendees to network. The official offsite reception was held at the Palace Theatre with a night full of networking and dancing in downtown Calgary. Attendees were also able to mingle during the various networking breaks in the Exhibit Hall, the Opening Reception, and the Exhibit Hall Happy Hour. A special networking event with the Canadian Francophonie was also on the agenda, as was a launch of CanREA's new Clean Energy Jobs Canada website, aiming to help build Canada's renewable energy future."Electricity Transformation Canada continues to be a tremendous success," said Stephen Miner, President & CEO, RE+ Events. "Together with our partners, we were once again able to deliver an outstanding event that has been valuable to the market in Alberta, as well as Canada as a whole. We look forward to returning next year."Electricity Transformation Canada 2024 will be held October 21-23, in Calgary, Alberta.About RE+ EventsRE+ Events is a global event management organization with a focus on the clean energy industry. Our flagship event, RE+ (formerly SPI), is the largest renewable energy event in North America. The RE+ Events portfolio also includes U.S. regional events with a focus on trends and policies in specific states or regions, as well as international events that bring together leaders in developing clean energy markets across the world. RE+ Events is co-owned by the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).About CanREAThe Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) is the voice for wind energy, solar energy and energy storage solutions that will power Canada's energy future. Our diverse members are uniquely positioned to deliver clean, low-cost, reliable, flexible, and scalable solutions. For more information on how Canada can use wind energy, solar energy, and energy storage to help achieve its net-zero commitments, consult "Powering Canada's Journey to Net-Zero: CanREA's 2050 Vision."About Italian German Exhibition GroupThe Italian Exhibition Group's mission is to offer its national Partners concrete business opportunities, high added value content and services. Their credibility and reputation will help bring value to the operations for Electricity Transformation Canada.