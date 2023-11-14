What’s the next big solar trend? Wall-installed solar!

Helsinki, Finland - [14.11.2023]: Installing solar panels on facades has become a fast-growing trend. Wall-mounted solar panels are an innovative and environmentally friendly way to harness solar energy for electricity generation.



These panels are designed to be easily installed on the exterior walls of buildings, making them a space-efficient solution for urban areas with limited roof space. By utilizing solar panels on walls, we can reduce our carbon footprint, decrease electricity bills, and contribute to a more sustainable and clean energy future. Additionally, wall-mounted solar panels can also serve as an architectural feature, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the building while providing eco-friendly benefits.Choice of solar installersIn the RAULI WALL system, the installation of solar panels has been made very simple. Solar panels float between the upper and lower elements, making it simple to move them - and it doesn't require physical effort from the technician either. The material is Scandinavian steel, which can be painted according to the customer's preferences. The parts are commonly delivered with a sleek black finish, which gives the entire setup an impressively stylish look.RAULI APP is a browser-based software that streamlines the design of your RAULI installation. In just a few minutes, you can generate project layout, a list of components, and the physical dimensions of the system. This tool proves invaluable not only for installation companies but also for sales teams and distributors, enhancing efficiency across the board. In conclusion, as the world moves towards more sustainable energy solutions, wall-mounted systems such as RAULI WALL are emerging as the future. They combine durability, style, and efficiency. Whether you are a customer, an installer, or a distributor, embracing this innovation ensures you are part of the sustainable energy revolution.About RAULI BracketsBorn from the challenges faced by a solar panel installer on the roof of a small Finnish home, RAULI Brackets embarked on a journey to fill the market gap for efficient solar panel installation products. With a focus on functionality, durability, and aesthetics, RAULI Brackets ensures that solar systems not only perform optimally but also enhance the building's appearance. The development of RAULI products was spearheaded by two industry giants: Suomen Aurinkotekniikka Oy, a leading solar panel installer for residential buildings, and Vesivek Oy, a Nordic market leader with over 40 years of experience in roof renovations and safety products. Manufactured at Vesivek's factory in Orimattila and rigorously tested in their in-house development laboratory, RAULI products are crafted from Nordic SSAB high-strength steel and come with a 30-year warranty.https://www.raulibrackets.fi/en-eng/rauli-brackets