NovaTech Automation Acquires TestSwitch LLC’s Product Line, including their flagship W3TS Test Switch, Expanding Its Critical Infrastructure Solutions Portfolio

Lenexa, Kansas - 1 November 2023 - NovaTech Automation, a global leader in automation and control solutions, is excited to announce the successful acquisition of the TestSwitch LLC line of products. TestSwitch is a renowned provider of electromechanical switches used in critical infrastructure testing. This strategic acquisition further solidifies NovaTech Automation's position in the industry while enhancing its product portfolio, including TestSwitch's flagship product, the W3TS Test Switch.



TestSwitch entered the utility industry in 1983 with the Sliding Link Switch and has been focusing on its W3TS Test Switch since early 2001. This highly regarded product offers exceptional quality and reliability in test switches.With the addition of TestSwitch's products, NovaTech Automation reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative and comprehensive solutions for critical infrastructure, bolstering its existing product lines, which include the Orion Substation Automation Platform, Kronos Satellite Clock, and Bitronics Power Measurement solutions."This acquisition represents a significant step forward for NovaTech Automation as we expand our offerings in the critical infrastructure sector," said Conrad Oakey, CEO of NovaTech Automation. "TestSwitch LLC has built an exceptional reputation for their innovative and reliable switches, and we are excited to welcome their products and expertise into our organization. We are committed to delivering the same level of excellence our customers have come to expect."The W3TS Test Switch and other TestSwitch products will be seamlessly integrated into NovaTech Automation's portfolio, providing customers with enhanced solutions that ensure the safety, reliability, and performance of their critical systems. NovaTech Automation's global presence and robust customer support will further benefit former TestSwitch LLC clients.NovaTech Automation is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for TestSwitch LLC customers and partners, offering assistance and support as they become part of the NovaTech Automation ecosystem.For more information about NovaTech Automation and the Orion family of substation automation solutions or TestSwitch LLC, visit www.novatechautomation.com or https://testswitch.com/ or call (913) 451-1880. Additional information can be found: TestSwitch Datasheet and TestSwitch Catalogue.