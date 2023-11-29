September 3-5, 2024 | Mexico City, Mexico | Centro Citibanamex



Intersolar Mexico is the leading platform for technology trends and B2B networking in Mexico's solar market. It focuses on photovoltaics, solar heating & cooling technologies, and energy storage. Together with the co-located events The GREEN Expo®, AQUATECH, and Mexico WindPower, it has solidified its position as the largest gathering of professionals in Mexico since the debut in 2019. In 2023, the events has hosted more than 400 exhibitors and 11,750 visitors and provided an unmatched platform for international manufacturers and distributors seeking to connect with regional buyers across the renewable and cleantech industries. In 2024, the special exhibition ees Mexico will also join this influential gathering, further expanding the scope and influence of this event, now encompassing energy storage.Save the date for September 3-5, 2024, when Intersolar Mexico will return to Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City.For more information on Intersolar, please visit: www.intersolar-events.com.