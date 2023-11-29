Intersolar Mexico
The International Exhibition and Conference for the Solar Industry
September 3-5, 2024 | Mexico City, Mexico | Centro Citibanamex
Save the date for September 3-5, 2024, when Intersolar Mexico will return to Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City.
For more information on Intersolar, please visit: www.intersolar-events.com.
Featured Product
Canadian Solar - HiKuBlack - Black Backsheet & Frame (Mono)
Aesthetic appearance for residential systems: With black backsheet & black frame, Power range 380 ~ 405 W, Low power loss in cell connection. Enhanced reliability: · Low temperature coefficient (Pmax): -0.34 % / °C, LID LeTID less than 2.0%, Lower hot spot temperature, Better shading tolerance.