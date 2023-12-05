Kseng Solar Sparks Great Interest with Full Scenario Solar Racking Solutions at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2023

November 29-30 in Germany, Kseng Solar made a triumphant return to Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2023 after a year gap. This year, the spotlight was on Kseng Solar's latest innovations - the KS Quote, the online roof design and quoting process platform for pitched roof solar projects, along with complete solar racking solutions for residential, C&I, and utility applications, which made a lasting impression on on-site attendees. Notably, Kseng Solar has strategically established multiple warehouses in Europe, including one in Germany, to better support our local clients.



Presented Products- KST Solar Tracker- Solar Carport Mounting System- Easy Solar Bracket/Kit: Universal Easy Solar Bracket, Balcony Easy Solar Bracket- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Ballast Roof Mounting System, Tile Roof Mounting System, Metal Roof Mounting System- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Aluminum Ground Mounting System, Steel Ground Mounting SystemThe popularity of solar energy in Germany is driven by the high electricity prices in the country, Berlin even started a new funding scheme offering support of up to €500. In response, Kseng Solar developed a series of solar racking solutions tailored for the German market and established a local warehouse, particularly highlighting the efficiency of the Easy Solar Bracket/Kit, which enables directly supplying generated power to households.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will accelerate the construction of a local service team and develop more top-notch solar racking solutions, to better serve the market and shape a sustainable future in EU.