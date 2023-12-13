Nextracker Achieves 10-Gigawatt Milestone in Middle East, Africa, and India Solar Power Markets

Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), a leading global provider of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions, today announced it has surpassed a corporate milestone of 10 GW of smart solar trackers either operational or under fulfilment for projects located in the Middle East, Africa, and India. In parallel timing with the United Nations COP28 Climate Change conference held in Dubai over the last two weeks, this milestone was achieved this month after securing significant orders in the region.



Dan Shugar, Nextracker founder and CEO said, "This is a region marked by a wide range of energy transition needs and opportunities, and we're proud to have reached this significant milestone. We continue to invest in these markets with sales, engineering, and professional services teams to better serve our customers throughout the entire solar project lifecycle. The company is laser focused on anticipating our customers' needs and delivering the industry's most reliable solar tracker and software solutions with unmatched wind design engineering and proven performance."Hinde Liepmannsohn, Executive Director, Middle East Solar Industry Association, said, "Nextracker, a long-standing MESIA Member (Middle East Solar Industry Association), has demonstrated its commitment to serve as a high-value strategic partner to the major development entities responsible for the region's most important utility-scale renewable energy projects. From onsite project management and engineering support to systems designed for fast, easy installation with advanced software, technology, and robotic cleaning to optimize energy production, the Nextracker team continues to demonstrate the ability to bring measurable value and impact across the lifecycle of these mega clean-energy projects."With these markets representing an opportunity for utility-scale solar growth across the region, Nextracker ramped its domestic content and manufacturing program in the Middle East and India, engaging local partners to provide steel and critical components for its solar trackers across the region.Additional ResourcesNextracker's integrated solar tracker and software systems are currently operating on many landmark solar power projects across the region such as:Saudi Arabia (Sudair and Sakaka Solar Parks) - projects with ACWA Power and its partners leveraged local manufacturing in KSA for critical steel components which is contributing to the ongoing growth of Nextracker's steel exports throughout the region. Watch Sakaka project video to learn more.United Arab Emirates (Phase V of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park) - project with Shanghai Electric and ACWA Power providing over one gigawatt of power for Dubai.India (Karnataka, Gujarat, and Rajasthan) - in collaboration with prominent EPC companies such as Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Amara Raja Infra Private Limited, and Rays Power Infra, as well as established developers such as NTPC and Serentica Renewables, Nextracker is providing its award-winning solar tracker systems on numerous projects to fortify India's clean economy landscape. With its second largest office in Hyderabad and over two hundred dedicated employees, Nextracker has established strategic partnerships with 11 manufacturing suppliers and 13 factories to provide over 80% domestic content for utility-scale solar projects across the country.Africa - Nextracker systems are operating on over one gigawatt of key solar projects across Africa, a geographical market with high irradiance levels and increasingly favorable clean energy policies.For more information about Nextracker's integrated solar tracker and software solutions, please visit https://nextracker.com/trackers/About NextrackerNextracker is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Its products enable solar panels to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. With plants operating in more than thirty countries worldwide, Nextracker offers solar tracker technologies that increase energy production while reducing costs for significant plant ROI. For more information, visit nextracker.com.