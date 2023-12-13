S-5! Announces 21 New Patents Issued This Year

The United States Patent and Trademark Office most recently granted S-5! patent number 11,808,043 for its new S-5! Bonding Clip, which bonds and grounds standing seam metal roof panels (one to the next) for safety purposes, if a roof is energized with electricity.

(Colorado Springs, Colo. - December 13, 2023) S-5!, the global leader of solar attachments for metal roofs, announces the addition of 21 new patents issued in 2023 alone, bringing the total number of patent issuances to 133 since the company's first product was patented in 1991.



The United States Patent and Trademark Office most recently granted S-5! patent number 11,808,043 for its new S-5! Bonding Clip, which bonds and grounds standing seam metal roof panels (one to the next) for safety purposes, if a roof is energized with electricity.Additionally, numerous other patents were issued to S-5! this year by the following global patent agencies including:• African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO): PVKIT® 2.0 solar solution• Australia: PVKIT® solar solution; PVKIT® 2.0 solar solution; TrapBracket™ attachment; RibBracket™ I-IV attachment; top-fix CorruBracket™ attachment; S-5-N Clamp; Standing Seam Clamp• Brazil: GripperFix® utility mounting solution• Canada: PVKIT® 2.0 solar solution• Colombia: GripperFix® utility mounting solution; PVKIT® 2.0 solar solution• Ghana: PVKIT® 2.0 solar solution• India: Standing Seam Clamp• Kenya: PVKIT® 2.0 solar solution• Namibia: PVKIT® 2.0 solar solution• Panama: GripperFix® utility mounting solution• Saudi Arabia: PVKIT® 2.0 solar solution• Tanzania: PVKIT® 2.0 solar solution• United States: GripperFix® utility mounting solution; WindClamp™ 2X external seam clamp"As our international business expands, including the growth of solar worldwide due to global initiatives for clean energy, S-5! continues to be at the forefront of innovation, providing our channel partners with trusted, tested and engineered manufactured metal roof attachments," said Rob Haddock, S-5! Founder and CEO. "Our research and development team always strives to ‘innovate, improve, and re-innovate,' while doing things The Right Way! ™."About S-5!Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps and lifetime brackets attach virtually anything to most metal roof types, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. Made in the U.S.A., S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 2.5 million metal roofs, including more than 6 gigawatts of solar PV in 70+ countries worldwide. For more information, www.S-5.com.