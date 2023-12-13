SolarEdge Home Battery to Participate Once Again in Great Britain’s National Demand Response Scheme to Support Grid Stability

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced its renewed participation in Great Britain's Electricity System Operator's (ESO) Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) scheme, as part of its portfolio of Virtual Power Plants (VPP).



More Headlines Articles

As part of the DFS that was introduced last winter and is now continuing its service, ESO asks consumers in Great Britain to reduce their electricity consumption during pre-scheduled demand events in order to help stabilize the grid in return for financial incentives. In contrast to homeowners paid by the DFS for manually reducing their energy consumption, SolarEdge Home Battery owners with an eligible export meter can earn financial incentives without having to change their home electricity consumption behavior. SolarEdge's innovative technology will remotely schedule the batteries to automatically charge ahead of each DFS event and then maximize energy export to the grid during the event itself. This enables SolarEdge Home Battery owners to earn financial incentives without having to manually operate their batteries or change their consumption patterns.Alfred Karlstetter, General Manager Europe at SolarEdge, comments: "We are happy to enable SolarEdge Home Battery owners in Great Britain the continued benefits in participating in the DFS scheme. Innovative solar and storage technologies can simplify participation in demand response programs in a way that is seamless, more intuitive and more profitable for system owners. It's exciting to see the tangible impact solar and battery storage technologies can have on grid stabilization and how homeowners can be a part of that."About SolarEdgeSolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC-optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com