Tigo Energy Strengthens Solar Rapid Shutdown Technology Patent Portfolio

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today announced the expansion of the Company's patent portfolio in rapid shutdown technology with the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,855,578. This patent continues Tigo's commitment to significantly increase solar safety by providing enhanced automated shutdown, disconnect, and solar module power reduction methods. These safety enhancements are especially important for firefighters and service and installation crews working near solar modules. The continued success of Tigo's investments in IP reflects a commitment to innovation and continuous improvement in solar performance and safety.



Tigo is a leader in rapid shutdown technology and Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE), with over 150 patents granted or pending. The Company actively licenses its patented technology to other solar equipment manufacturers and has prevailed in multiple patent disputes. Tigo rapid shutdown technology is compliant with UL 1741, the Standard for Safety for Inverters, Converters, Controllers and Interconnection System Equipment for Use With Distributed Energy Resources, the SunSpec Rapid Shutdown Specification, and rapid shutdown requirements of the U.S National Electric Code (NEC)."At Tigo Energy, we are dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable solutions for the solar industry. The strength of the Tigo IP portfolio is a result of this dedication, coupled with investments in research and development, and continues to reflect our commitment to safety and reliability. This commitment extends beyond mere innovation for innovation's sake but encompasses a comprehensive drive for quality across the entire solar ecosystem," said Zvi Alon, Chairman and CEO at Tigo Energy, Inc. "We firmly believe that safety and reliability are not solely driven by innovation but also by providing installers with extensive training and educational services. Alongside our growing portfolio, installers can leverage an unprecedented practical solar technology knowledge base to ensure safe and reliable solutions--a necessity to keep the industry growing."Since 2007, Tigo MLPE devices have been deployed in more than one hundred countries on all seven continents, of which more than 1 GWh of daily solar production is monitored by Tigo Energy Intelligence. Tigo MLPE products provide optimized, monitored, and safe solar to protect critical solar energy infrastructure and deliver consistent ROI for the lifetime of renewable energy systems.Tigo products, patents, and licensees related to rapid shutdown systems can be viewed at the Tigo Virtual Patent Marking for Rapid Shutdown Devices webpage. For more information about the portfolio of Tigo Flex MLPE solutions, please visit the Tigo website, and keep up with the latest news by signing up for the Tigo newsletter here.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.