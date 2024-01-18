S-5! Introduces Its New Solar Attachment Solution - Simplifying Wire Management

The S-5! MLPE Mount™ provides a universal, cost-effective method for attaching module level power electronics (MLPE) directly to solar PV module frames. Designed for use with most solar modules, the MLPE Mount secures optimizers and microinverters along the underside of the module frame at desired locations so wire management is simplified. This provides the versatility needed to better handle module-to-module wire management and electrically bonds the equipment together to easily comply with grounding requirements.

(Colorado Springs, Colo., - January 18, 2024) S-5!, the leading authority on solar attachments for metal roofs, introduces its newest addition to its balance of systems lineup, the MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) Mount.



The S-5! MLPE Mount™ provides a universal, cost-effective method for attaching module level power electronics (MLPE) directly to solar PV module frames. Designed for use with most solar modules, the MLPE Mount secures optimizers and microinverters along the underside of the module frame at desired locations so wire management is simplified. This provides the versatility needed to better handle module-to-module wire management and electrically bonds the equipment together to easily comply with grounding requirements.The MLPE Mount is ideal for use with all S-5!'s solar attachments and can be used in rail-based installations or paired with the PVKIT® rail-less solar mounting solution for direct attachment to metal roofs. A unique tab feature makes installation quick and easy, and less likely to rotate during installation, eliminating hassle—one hand can easily position the MLPE device on the frame, while the other hand tightens the bolt to secure it."We were looking for a simple and cost-effective way to quickly secure optimizers and microinverters to PV frames for rail-less solar installations," said Ricardo Barroso, director of research and development at S-5! "With its unique teeth and tab design, S-5!'s MLPE Mount secures MLPE devices to module frames with ease without rotation; then penetrates anodization layers and embeds into the frame for superior grip, electric bonding, and grounding (earthing). These features, together with its adjustable grip, make it a universal solution, which means only one product is needed for mounting optimizers and micro inverters onto most PV module frames for either rail-less or rail-based systems.""The MLPE Mount is a UL2703-certified component, making it a world-class product," continued Barroso. "In traditional fashion, we wanted something better—simple, easy—and low cost."The MLPE Mount is designed for solar developers, EPCs, installers and end-users who desire an economical, flexible and easy-to-install MLPE mounting device for PV module frames, without having to rely on attaching to rails.About S-5!Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps and lifetime brackets attach virtually anything to most metal roof types, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. Made in the U.S.A., S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 2.5 million metal roofs including more than 6 gigawatts of rooftop solar worldwide, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.S-5.com.