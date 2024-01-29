Open Energies 2024 - Kseng Solar Exhibited Cutting-Edge Solar Racking Solutions, Paving the Way for a Greener Future in France

January 23-24, Kseng Solar participated in Open Energies 2024 at Eurexpo Lyon, the only professional event in France dedicated to intelligent energy systems. At the exhibition, Kseng Solar showcased its Tile Roof Solar Mounted Solutions, specifically designed for rooftops in France and across Europe, alongside a comprehensive range of solar racking solutions that deliver superior performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, capturing the eye of many attendees on-site.



Presented Products- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Tile Roof Solar Mounting Systems, Metal Solar Roof Mounting Systems, Ballast Roof Mounting System- Easy Solar Bracket: Universal Easy Solar Bracket/Kit- Solar Carport Mounting System- Energy Storage SolutionsAs France aims to more than double its renewable power capacity by 2035, solar energy is poised for significant growth to meet clean power targets. Kseng Solar aims to deepen its presence in France, contributing to the advancement of solar energy development through continuous technological innovation, unwavering commitment to quality, and robust local support with an EU warehouse.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to drive innovation, cutting-edge technology, and product quality, paving the way for France's journey towards a greener future.