Electriq Power Sponsors ISNA/ESNA 2024 Solar Games

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. ("Electriq") (NYSE:ELIQ), a trusted provider of intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses, was a sponsor of the Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America (ISNA/ESNA) 2024 Solar Games Competition, hosted at the San Diego Convention Center from January 17-19, 2024.



More Headlines Articles

The 2024 Solar Games tournament featured eight residential solar installer teams from across the U.S., each installing a complete on- or off-grid solar + storage system under a 90-minute time limit. The bracket-style games culminated in the championship round on January 19, which resulted in Aloha Solar Power winning the Solar Games Champion title and earning a $10,000 cash prize.As a Solar Games equipment sponsor since 2019, Electriq provided its flagship PowerPod 2 residential battery systems for the grid-tied installations. This year, the PowerPod 2 systems were installed by each of the four finalists, including Aloha Solar Power, GRID Alternatives, Huston Electric, and Michigan Solar Solutions."We're thrilled to return to ISNA/ESNA as an equipment sponsor, participating in one of the show's highlight events," said Frank Magnotti, CEO of Electriq. "It's an invaluable experience for the installers to demonstrate the ease of our PowerPod 2 installation and for us to contribute our systems to an event that strengthens the residential solar industry.""Figuring out how to install the PowerPod 2 was quick, and everything in the manual translated well. We liked that the system was modular and lighter than others on the market," said Gabe Von Wellsheim, team member of Aloha Solar Power, Solar Games Champion for the second consecutive year."Our team felt well prepared going into the games after completing the PowerPod 2 training modules," said Paul Cleary, Executive Director at GRID Alternatives San Diego, which provided the only all-woman installer team at this year's tournament. "We were eager to jump in and make lots of progress on the installation in the short 90 minutes, and the whole process was enjoyable.""Installing the PowerPod 2 was a smooth process - we had no hiccups putting the system together in under 75 minutes," said Matthew Huston, President of Huston Electric. "We're very proud of how our team performed at the Solar Games. This was our first time competing and we exceeded our own expectations.""We appreciate Electriq Power supporting the Solar Games and the conference - it's a great learning experience for everyone in the solar industry," said Karl Hercula, Vice President of Field Services at Michigan Solar Solutions. "The PowerPod 2 system was very straightforward and easy to breeze through installation with the product manual."More than 10,000 industry professionals attended ISNA/ESNA 2024, setting a new attendance record. Electriq's PowerPod 2 is an integrated residential energy storage system designed to store and manage solar power. The system offers a high power output of 7.6kW and 96.6% round-trip efficiency. The PowerPod 2 is available in three capacities to meet homeowners' energy storage needs without oversizing their systems and to maximize utility bill savings. The PowerPod 2 features LFP battery chemistry and intelligent software that enables the system to cycle through multiple operating modes, allowing users to manage energy usage for optimized performance. The system is OpenADR-certified and ready for ADR program integration, facilitating participation in utility grid services programs. For more information on the PowerPod 2, visit https://electriqpower.com/products/.About Electriq PowerElectriq (NYSE:ELIQ), founded in 2014 in the San Francisco Bay Area, provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. Electriq's solutions deliver always-available, low-cost clean energy, even during intermittent outages and inclement weather. Those solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide their constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy, regardless of socio-economic status. For more information, visit www.electriqpower.com.