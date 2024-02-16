Qcells to showcase innovative electricity Trading & Origination platform at E-World 2024

Qcells, one of Germany's most renowned providers of clean energy solutions, has developed an innovative energy trading model that can provide a flexible gateway for large-volume customers to benefit from the most competitive electricity rates on the market - all from the most sustainable sources.



The new Trading & Origination platform from Qcells offers tailored solutions to municipal utilities, energy suppliers and large C&I consumers of electricity. Working together with each customer, Qcells can develop transparent energy solutions that deliver the most cost-effective electricity supply package.With Qcells' long-standing reputation for reliability, excellence and expertise in the solar energy market, and a growing portfolio of distributed energy solutions and energy retail products established throughout Germany, the company offers sound peace of mind for customers intent on procuring a reliable, low-carbon and holistic energy supply.At E-World energy & water (Feb 20-22, Essen), visitors to the Qcells booth (Stand 5D135) can learn about Qcells' energy supply and procurement services, which includes a full supply model, whereby the C&I customer is provided with electricity at volume at a fixed price, secured by Qcells on the electricity exchange market. This can cover either fixed baseload consumption, consumption during peak hours, or a no-risk hourly profile of the customer's consumption.Qcells also offers a direct Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), and corporate PPAs as part of its energy supply and procurement services to consumers. With a PPA, the company installs a solar system at the premises of a customer, and then acts as the sole off-taker of the solar electricity at a competitive price.The Trading & Origination platform from Qcells also covers structured and flexible energy procurement services for consumers with more complex energy requirements. Energy management and energy balancing services are also a key USP of Qcells' platform.Trung Nguyen, Head of Trading and Portfolio Management at Qcells, said: "Qcells can provide a price forecast, a load forecast, and also direct marketing of a consumers' electricity. We provide the market access, and act as a gateway to the electricity exchange. This way, the customer does not need a license to trade - Qcells handles this process, procuring electricity from the market directly and holistically."Customers can either instruct Qcells to purchase electricity on their behalf, or they can purchase a certain volume of electricity and ask Qcells to make the trade."Qcells will optimize each portfolio to the generation access, while guaranteeing origin of the electricity from low-carbon sources, be that solar PV, biogas, or even battery storage.The Qcells Trading & Innovation platform can not only provide precise market forecasting services and load forecasts for informed trading decisions, but can also offer market access to international energy markets; deliver structure trading products individually tailored to each customer's needs; maximize the value of a customer's energy assets on the market, and also handle green certificates trading for renewable energies."With 25 years of experience in the solar industry, more than 15 years of energy trading expertise within the team, and the full financial backing of Hanwha Group - one of Korea's largest conglomerates - Qcells is a reliable, long-term partner in a market that is increasingly competitive and crowded," concluded Nguyen. "Qcells is a trustworthy entrant into this sector, and our ambition is to become one of Germany's, and indeed Europe's, leading providers of electricity over the next few years - offering customers profitable sources of income, transparent energy management and improved energy efficiency."Visit the Qcells booth at E-World (Hall 5, Stand D135) to speak to our experts about Energy Trading & Origination, and to learn more about Qcells' energy services, solar solutions and key partnerships in the clean energy space.About Qcells - Completely Clean EnergyQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.eu.