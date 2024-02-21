Tigo Energy Expands Comprehensive Residential Energy Solution for Italy with GO EV Charger

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced the launch of the GO EV Charger for the Italian market. A smart residential electric vehicle (EV) charging station, GO EV Charger offers solar installers a way to add e-mobility that seamlessly integrates with the Tigo EI (Energy Intelligence) Residential Solar Solution, which includes inverter, battery system, TS4 MLPE devices, and everything else required for fast, flexible, and dependable solar installations. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution will be on display from February 28th to March 1st at KEY - The Energy Transition Expo in Rimini, Italy.



Previously released for the German market, the GO EV Charger features seamless integration with the Tigo EI Residential solar-plus-storage solution. The GO EV Charger is available in single- or three-phase variants, up to 22 kW, and delivers high flexibility with multiple charging modes, current limits, and scheduling options. In addition to integrated RFID for authorized-user identification, end-users can manage the GO EV Charger remotely through the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) app. The Tigo Energy Intelligence platform also provides powerful commissioning, monitoring, and fleet management functions for installers. The Tigo GO EV Charger features a protective enclosure for indoor or outdoor installation and a 60-month warranty."We take pride in providing our customers with a system that not only delivers high performance, ease of use, and reliability but empowers us on the installer side to provide outstanding support remotely," said Quinto Ferri, Owner of Ferri Quinto & C. s.n.c. "We rely on the Tigo EI Residential solution because it is designed to enable faster installation and commissioning, thus allowing our customers to benefit from solar energy sooner. We also understand that every customer's energy requirements are unique, so the flexibility offered by Tigo's solar-plus-storage solution allows us to provide bespoke solutions that cater to each individual's needs and help them achieve their specific energy goals.""Solar installers like Quinto lead the way in sustainable home energy in Italy, and with a record of multiple Tigo EI Residential systems already deployed, Ferri Quinto & C. s.n.c. has repeatedly demonstrated their ability to design winning unique solutions that meet customer needs," said Mirko Bindi, Senior VP Sales EMEA & MD Europe at Tigo Energy. "Exciting times ahead as we unveil a captivating array of innovative solutions, further enriching our products and services our installations partners can offer their customers. As the stack of Tigo EI Residential products expands with options like EV charging, homeowners benefit from a home energy system that optimizes production and consumption, enabling the best possible return on investment."In the European market, the Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution now includes the Tigo GO EV Charger as well as Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE products, single-phase and three-phase Tigo inverters, modular DC-coupled Tigo energy storage components, and the Tigo EI Link device. The Tigo TS4 platform is a fundamental building block for solar systems of all sizes and significantly increases energy production by mitigating the impact of shading and module mismatch, providing first-responder safety with rapid shutdown, and enabling system performance insights through module-level monitoring. With module-level monitoring, Tigo EI software processes energy data from the EI Residential System, allowing system owners to manage and monitor energy and installers to monitor and manage their fleets of customer systems efficiently. Since 2007, Tigo has deployed 3.5 GW of Tigo MLPE devices across more than 100 countries on all seven continents, of which Tigo Energy Intelligence monitors more than 1 GWh of daily solar production.Learn more about Tigo solutions at KEY - The Energy Transition Expo (Quartiere Fieristico di Rimini, Italy, Pav. D1, Booth 001) from February 28th to March 1st. Please use this link to schedule a meeting with a Tigo representative or view the list of Tigo partners exhibiting at the event.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.