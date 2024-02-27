Soltec strengthens its operations with the addition of Mariano Berges

Murcia, February 27, 2024. Soltec has appointed Mariano Berges as the COO of the Soltec holding company. With over 20 years of experience, Berges has held various positions in renewable energy companies since 2005. With this addition, Soltec reinforces its operations and sets new foundations for greater operational efficiency and sustainable growth.



Mariano Berges's trajectory in the renewable energy sector is remarkable, not only due to his extensive two-decade experience but also his key role in developing large-scale projects globally, totaling over 20 GW in solar, wind, and battery storage projects. His background as an Industrial Engineer, complemented by a Master's in Renewable Energies and an Executive Management Program (AMP) from IESE, provides him with a solid technical and leadership foundation, extensively developed across different companies and countries.Throughout his career, Mariano has held high-responsibility roles, from project management at INDRA and SOCOIN (part of the Unión Fenosa Group, now Naturgy), to executive positions such as CTO and CCO at FRV, and more recently, CCO at RPC. Among his notable achievements are co-founding several renewable energy companies, leading the 20 MW Trujillo project in 2006, which was once the world's largest solar project, creating FRV-X, FRV's subsidiary for new business development, and the innovative implementation of the first Tesla battery project in the UK in 2020.Berges has demonstrated exceptional ability in building multidisciplinary teams and expanding into new markets and lines of business, having worked on projects in over a dozen countries, including South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, China, Jordan, the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil, India, Australia, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Finland, and Poland."I approach this new opportunity at Soltec with great enthusiasm and commitment. I am fully dedicated to applying my experience and knowledge in renewable energies to drive the company's growth and efficiency. I am deeply committed to sustainability and operational excellence."According to Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec, "It is an honor for me to welcome Mariano Berges, a professional with a solid and recognized trajectory in the solar industry, who undoubtedly contributes to strengthening our operations and consolidating the company as a global leader in the photovoltaic industry."