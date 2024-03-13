Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Opens Applications for the 2025 Solar Games Competition

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America (ISNA/ESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, is now accepting applications for the fifth-annual Solar Games competition to be held February 25-27, 2025 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.



During the Solar Games, teams are tasked with building residential solar + storage systems—including solar modules, racking, inverters, battery storage, and other components—live in a stadium setting within the exhibit hall. Their work is scored on a point system for quality, safety, speed, and other criteria. The winning team advances until the final-round winner is named Solar Games Champion—and awarded $10,000."To any installer that is hesitant to apply for the Solar Games, you only live once, and if you truly believe in your company, your team, and yourself, then you should apply," said Karl Hercula, Vice President Field Operations of Michigan Solar Solutions (2024 Solar Games Runner Up). "This is the best way to put the knowledge and skills that you've obtained throughout the years to the test."Team Requirements & DetailsInterested teams throughout North America must apply by September 20, 2024.All team members must be OSHA 10 certified; one member must be NABCEP certified or a licensed electrician.Cash prizes include: first place $10,000, second place $3,500, and third place $2,500.An advisory board representing K2 Systems, ReVision Energy, Rolls Battery Engineering, Institute for Building Technology and Safety, Twende Solar, and Solar Cowboyz will help develop and oversee the competition.Sponsor-provided equipment will later be donated to Twende Solar for use in projects empowering under-resourced communities with renewable energy systems.Quick LinksApplication FormInformation & 2024 HighlightsEquipment Sponsorship InquiriesTeam or General InquiriesAbout Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North AmericaIntersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. Learn more about attending or exhibiting February 25-27, 2025, in San Diego, CA at intersolar.us.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of in-person exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com.