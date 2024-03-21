AEROCOMPACT’s SN2 Q PLUS system is an East/West solution with shared components that mounts modules in portrait on the long side

Matthews, North Carolina, March 21, 2024. PV mounting system expert AEROCOMPACT launched SN2 Q PLUS, an extension to the COMPACTFLAT SN2 rail-based flat roof system. SN2 Q PLUS supports modules up to 1310 mm x 2500 mm and mounts them in an East/West orientation in portrait on the long side of the module.



Customizable interrow space and reduced material costsThe high-side and low-side interrow spacing are separately adjustable in AEROCOMACT's proprietary design tool, AEROTOOL. This customizable interrow space provides unparalleled design flexibility to navigate obstructed roofs, maximize system size, minimize shadowing, and/or to design for Operations and Maintenance (O&M). Modules mounted to AEROCOMPACT's SN2 Q PLUS system share rails, brackets, and clamps. This means fewer components per Watt and a lower balance-of-system cost.Long-side clamping with no compromise"SN2 Q PLUS uses shared parts for an extremely cost-effective dual-tilt long side clamping solution" says Ramez Tadros, Product Manager for AEROCOMPACT. Ramez adds: "Modules do not have to be placed in pairs. This is unique for an East/West system, and it means roof obstructions will have a minor effect on the layout."AEROCOMPACT has designed the SN2 Q PLUS system for installations of up to 1310 mm x 2500 mm solar modules on membrane, built-up, concrete, bitumen, foil or gravel roofs with an installation angle of approximately 5°. The SN2 Q PLUS flat roof system has up to 7 different ballast positions under each module.No modules, no problemThe SN2 Q PLUS racking system can be preassembled and ballasted before the modules are mounted. This gives project teams the flexibility to start installation without the modules or postpone bringing modules onto the roof if there are deadload limitations.SN2 Q PLUS conforms to UL 2703, is integrated into AEROTOOL and comes with a 25-year warranty.About AEROCOMPACTAEROCOMPACT is an innovative supplier of solar mounting solutions offering a unique combination of engineering expertise, the AEROTOOL® digital platform and global market access. The company's core competence is the development, production and distribution of aerodynamically optimized substructures for mounting photovoltaic modules, taking into account all static requirements, wind and snow loads as well as the highest industry standards and norms. Thanks to the AEROTOOL® digital platform, planners and end customers worldwide can quickly and easily plan solar systems, calculate their cost-effectiveness and order the AEROCOMPACT products required for the substructure in an automated process. AEROCOMPACT was founded in 2014 by Mathias Muther in Schlins, Vorarlberg, Austria. AEROCOMPACT currently employs ca. 150 people worldwide and has subsidiaries in Austria, Germany, the US, India and Bulgaria. As well as its own global sales presence AEROCOMPACT serve various customer groups such as installers, wholesalers and project developers with system solutions for the Residential, Commercial and Industrial as well as Utility sectors.