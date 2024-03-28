EnergySage Launches Installer of the Year Awards to Recognize the Resilience of Outstanding Installers in the Clean Energy Industry

EnergySage, the leading marketplace for consumers to shop, compare, and save on clean home energy solutions, announced today the launch of its first-ever Installer of the Year awards.



There are more than 500 solar, HVAC, and electrical installers in the EnergySage network, all of whom are vetted with rigorous standards, including national certifications, industry experience, and a history of high-quality service. The 2024 awards program recognizes installers in the EnergySage Marketplace who consistently exceeded these criteria last year, which included customer satisfaction ratings, years of service, alignment with EnergySage values, and more.The 2024 EnergySage Installer of the Year award recipients are:Regional winners: All Energy Solar (MA, MN, WI), Renu Energy Solutions (NC, SC), Solar Optimum (AZ, CA, FL, NV)Local winners: Apollo Energy (UT), ArtGreen Solar (CA), Blossom Solar (WA), Cape Fear Solar Systems LLC (NC), Centauri Systems (MN), Creative Solar USA (GA), Energy Solutions LLC (OR), EnSMARRT (OH), Exact Solar (PA), Great Sky Solar (MA), Greenlink Energy Solutions (IL), Green Power Energy (NJ), Guardian Solar LLC (FL), HB Energy Solutions (VT), Home Team Energy (WI), JSunPV (KS), Magic Solar (ID), New York State Solar Farm (NY), Nova Solar (VA), Perihelion Solar (AR), ReNew Solar Solutions (TN), Revolution Solar (DC), Solar Side Up (CO), Solartime USA Inc (TX), Solar Topps (AZ), Strawberry Solar (MI), SunSent Solar (MO); The state listed denotes company headquarters location."We are thrilled to launch the Installer of the Year awards to recognize the outstanding work of our installer partners," said Charlie Hadlow, Chief Operating Officer & Head of EnergySage. "Our suppliers are a critical part of what we do, and we're committed to helping them grow as they work to expand access to renewable energy across the country. There is so much passion in this industry, and I could not be happier to recognize these organizations for their excellence in consumer service."Despite persistent inflation and changing state incentives, most notably in California, installers on the EnergySage Marketplace have remained remarkably resilient. 80% of installers surveyed nationally by EnergySage at the end of 2023 still expect business to grow over the next three years, despite 75% saying that increasing interest rates have adversely impacted their businesses.In addition to the Installer of the Year awards, EnergySage supports contractors in other ways, such as expanding their access to high-intent potential customers, pairing each installer in the network with a dedicated Partner Success Manager, increasing search visibility, and providing unique market data and insights. These efforts help top-quality installers grow and scale their business efficiently while helping consumers shop and compare clean energy solutions with confidence.Visit the EnergySage website for more information. For installers, access this page to learn more about working with EnergySage.About EnergySage, Inc.EnergySage is the simplest, most trusted way to comparison shop and save on high-quality clean energy and energy-saving solutions including rooftop solar, energy storage, heat pumps, EV chargers, and community solar. As the trusted partner for hundreds of vetted and accredited solar, HVAC, and electrical installers, EnergySage enables shoppers to request multiple high-quality quotes in minutes. With in-depth resources and unbiased support, EnergySage makes the entire process simple, low-stress, and more affordable for consumers, while serving as the conduit for clean energy companies and providers across the country to grow their business, reduce costs, and simplify their sales. For these reasons, leading organizations like National Grid, MassCEC, Boulder County, Intuit, Staples, and NCSU's DSIRE point their audiences to EnergySage to begin their clean energy transitions. Visit EnergySage for more information, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.