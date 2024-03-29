Prevalon Energy Secures Contract with Idaho Power for New Integrated Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)

Prevalon Energy LLC, a Mitsubishi Power Americas company, announces it has contracted with Idaho Power for a complete Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) along with a robust long-term service agreement. The project will provide grid resiliency as a net peak solution, helping the utility continue providing reliable power during peak demand periods. The service agreement includes maintenance as well as remote monitoring.



"We place high value on the partnering mindset and are looking forward to working closely with Idaho Power as they incorporate our end-end integrated battery energy storage solution to ensure a stable and reliable grid for their customers." - Tom Cornell

The four-hour battery storage project with up to 328 MWh from Prevalon will align with Idaho Power's plan to integrate more than 5,000 megawatts (MW) of energy from wind and solar projects over the next 20 years. The BESS will ensure energy produced by those intermittent sources can be stored for future dispatch. The company's "Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform," a complete AC solution including the battery enclosures, inverters, medium voltage transformers and EMS (Energy Management System), will be the cornerstone of the utility's battery storage project, which will make a significant contribution to Idaho Power's goal of providing 100% clean energy by 2045. The BESS from Prevalon is designed to meet the utility's specific needs, including robust safety and security protocols and reliable operations. The project is expected to be fully operational in 2025."This order is a testament to the hard work of a very talented team that has positioned Prevalon as a skilled and established business partner for our customers with deep project experience in the fast-moving and growing development of battery energy storage," said Prevalon President and CEO Tom Cornell. "We place high value on the partnering mindset and are looking forward to working closely with Idaho Power as they incorporate our end-end integrated battery energy storage solution into their long-range plans to ensure a stable and reliable energy grid for their customers."Battery energy storage has emerged as a critical technology in the march toward a cleaner, sustainable energy future. Prevalon is committed to innovating battery energy storage products and services to store electrical energy, much of it from renewable sources such as wind and solar, so that it can be utilized at a later time. This approach enables a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable electricity grid as it is designed to respond quickly to grid demand and supply changes.About Prevalon Energy LLCCommitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. Prevalon Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas Company, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With 10 years of global battery energy storage experience and over 3 GWh of utility-scale battery energy storage projects deployed, Prevalon develops an end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solution that delivers throughout the entire lifecycle of your project and ensures performance. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future. For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.About Idaho PowerIdaho Power, headquartered in vibrant and fast-growing Boise, Idaho, has been a locally operated energy company since 1916. Today, it serves a 24,000-square-mile area in Idaho and Oregon. The company's goal to provide 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader that provides reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydroelectric projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power's residential, business and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity. Its 2,100 employees proudly serve more than 630,000 customers with a culture of safety first, integrity always and respect for all.IDACORP Inc. (NYSE: IDA), Idaho Power's independent publicly traded parent company, is also headquartered in Boise, Idaho. To learn more, visit idahopower.com or idacorpinc.com.