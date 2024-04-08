Intersolar & ees Middle East 2024: Unveiling a Bright Future for Solar Energy in the Region

Pforzheim, Freiburg, Dubai - April 4, 2024. The sun is shining bright in the Middle East. The region's ambitious initiative to incorporate 209 GW of solar PV capacity drives the shift towards renewable energy, establishing the region as a frontrunner in exporting green hydrogen. Intersolar & ees Middle East, the premier platform for the solar and energy storage industry in the region, is set to illuminate Dubai with its highly anticipated 2024 edition. Scheduled to take place from April 16-18, 2024, the event will showcase the latest advancements, trends, and opportunities shaping the solar market landscape in the Middle East.



With renewable energy adoption on the rise and governments increasingly prioritizing sustainability, the solar market in the Middle East is experiencing unprecedented growth. Forecasts indicate a continued surge in solar installations across the region, driven by factors such as declining costs, favorable regulatory frameworks, and the growing imperative to combat climate change. The Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA) recently predicts the addition of 209 GW in the MENA region that drives the shift towards renewable energy, establishing the region as a frontrunner in exporting green hydrogen. This move not only diversifies national economies but also contributes to a more sustainable global energy landscape.Significant show floor expansion of Intersolar & ees Middle EastIntersolar & ees Middle East 2024 will provide invaluable insights into market trends, investment opportunities, and technological innovations shaping the future of solar energy in the region. Building on the success of previous editions, Intersolar & ees Middle East and Middle East Energy 2024 mark a significant expansion with the addition of three dedicated renewable energy halls. The overwhelming demand from exhibitors has led to all available spaces being booked well in advance, underscoring the event's importance as a premier networking and business platform for industry stakeholders. The expanded exhibition space will feature leading companies showcasing cutting-edge technologies, products, and solutions across the entire solar value chain.Rise in participating countriesIntersolar & ees Middle East 2024 will host a diverse array of exhibitors and attendees representing countries from around the globe. Participating countries include China, Germany, Turkey, Austria, Slovakia, Spain, Poland, Italy, and the UAE, highlighting the event's international significance and the growing interest in the Middle East's burgeoning solar market. This diverse representation fosters collaboration, knowledge sharing, and partnerships to drive innovation and sustainable development across borders.About Intersolar & ees Middle EastIn its eighth year, Intersolar, ees (electrical energy storage) and Middle East Energy are joining forces to offer the industry the ideal energy platform in the MENA region. The 49th Middle East Energy Exhibition will host the Intersolar/ees Middle East exhibition and conference from April 16-18, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE. Intersolar and ees Middle East focusses on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production technologies, and energy storage systems. Middle East Energy 2023 had over 52,014 trade and buyer visits from 170 countries and 900 exhibitors.Intersolar Middle East is part of the world's leading exhibition series for the solar industry. Since being founded more than 30 years ago, Intersolar has become the most important industry platform for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, installers, service providers project developers, planners, and start-ups of the solar industry. Intersolar exhibitions and conferences are held in Munich, Long Beach, Gandhinagar, São Paulo, Dubai and Mexico City.ees Middle East is part of the international exhibition series for batteries and energy storage systems and brings together manufacturers, distributors, project developers, system integrators, professional users and suppliers of innovative battery technologies and sustainable solutions for storing renewable energies such as green hydrogen and Power-to-Gas applications.For more information about the event, please visit: www.intersolar.aeAbout Middle East EnergyMiddle East Energy (MEE) enjoys a 49-year legacy as a leading global energy industry event.By catering to the entire product spectrum of the power industry, from critical and backup power to energy storage and management, year after year, the event attracts a more diverse audience of professionals seeking to source products from multiple sectors, drive cost-effectiveness and efficiency, and move projects forward.MEE has been an essential part of the Middle East's economic expansion, connecting business and introducing new products to the region to build infrastructure, real estate, and commerce.MEE is now helping governments, organisations and SME's diversify the generation and supply of energy and build a sustainable future. You can read more at www.middleeast-energy.com