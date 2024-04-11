Green Li-ion Launches North America’s First Commercial-Scale Plant to Produce Recycled Lithium-Ion Engineered Battery Materials

Green Li-ion, a lithium-ion battery recycling technology company, announced the launch of its first commercial-scale installation to produce sustainable, battery-grade materials, the first of its kind in North America. The plant, located within an existing recycling facility, will produce valuable battery-grade cathode and anode materials from concentrated components of spent batteries using Green Li-ion's patented multi-cathode-producing Green-hydrorejuvenation™ technology.



The current recycling process for spent lithium-ion batteries in North America includes sorting batteries before shredding, which are then processed into "black mass" and further into sulfates. The material is then exported overseas, most often to China and South Korea, for further processing. Green Li-ion's patented technology utilizes a novel and advanced hydrometallurgical approach that closes the recycling loop by directly converting recycling scrap into battery-grade precursor cathode active material (pCAM) without being exported for further processing. In contrast to legacy processes, Green Li-ion's process significantly reduces production time, yielding pCAM in around 12 hours. It also boasts environmental benefits, emitting up to 90 percent fewer GHG emissions than virgin materials processing. The Green Li-ion installation is the first plant on the continent capable of processing unsorted black mass of different Li-ion battery chemistries into pCAM at commercial scale, ensuring 99 percent purity. The Atoka plant and all other Green Li-ion installations are fully customizable, capable of producing materials meeting the specifications battery cell producers require, and based on customers' desired material output from the plant."Green Li-ion's installation closes a critical gap in the North American battery recycling supply chain," said Leon Farrant, CEO and Co-Founder of Green Li-ion. "Electrification will require manufacturers to exert greater control over their critical mineral supplies. We aim to show American companies the benefits of a customizable and fully vertically integrated battery recycling solution when operating as part of an existing manufacturing process."Green Li-ion offers flexible options for manufacturers and recyclers to utilize its technology either through a licensing agreement that allows the plant to be installed in their own facilities or through a tolling agreement where they can send their black mass to Green Li-ion-owned plants for processing directly into battery materials. This flexibility allows customers to integrate Green Li-ion's technology seamlessly into their production process, allowing for greater control over critical mineral supply. Alternatively, customers can adjust their supply chains and associated costs via tolling. In addition, the modular nature of Green Li-ion systems allows for rapid deployment and setup that enables operations to begin in a few months instead of building dedicated infrastructure over several years.By on-shoring black mass and battery waste processing with cathode and anode material production, battery manufacturers and recyclers can significantly reduce the cost and CO2 emissions impacts of their operations and supply chains. Provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) have made domestic battery recycling even more attractive, thanks to tax credits for companies that manufacture batteries in the U.S. and credits for companies using recycled battery materials."Our plant in Atoka is a glimpse into the future of the battery recycling industry in North America," said Stephen Hayward, Vice President of Operations at Green Li-ion. "The Inflation Reduction Act and business-friendly policies in Oklahoma have spurred innovation, and the state is proving to be the center of the re-growing manufacturing industry in the U.S. We aim to show original equipment manufacturers, diversified industrials with a battery recycling business unit, and pure-play recyclers how working with Green Li-ion technology can help them capitalize on the trend toward electrification."Carol Ervin said, "The Atoka City Industrial Development Authority is excited to include Green Li-ion as a valued community partner situated within our Atoka Heavy Industrial Park." The ACIDA Director continued, "By using local suppliers and vendors and working with the Technology Center, they have made a substantial contribution to the expansion of the private sector and job opportunities in Atoka."The Green Li-ion plant in Atoka is expected to create two metric tons of pCAM at battery grade, or the equivalent of 72,000 smartphone batteries per day, with plans to quadruple this capacity within the coming year.Green Li-ion has developed technology to process lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries to extract battery-grade iron phosphate plus lithium and graphite. Currently, there are a limited number of lab/pilot-stage LFP battery recycling projects. LFP batteries are expected to outgrow other battery chemistries and represent a significant portion of the market by the next decade.About Green Li-ionGreen Li-ion is a lithium-ion battery recycling technology provider producing modular hardware solutions that convert spent batteries into battery-grade cathode and anode material. Based in the United States, Singapore, Korea, Germany, and Australia, Green Li-ion is building domestic, circular supply chains for critical minerals in North America and elsewhere, allowing manufacturers to add on-site battery recycling capabilities. With global battery material supply chains under pressure, Green Li-ion allows its partners to extract these valuable commodities in a reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally sound way. Green Li-ion has secured funding from major international investors, including Equinor Ventures, SOSV, EDP, Banpu NEXT, TES, Energy Revolution Ventures, TRIREC, and Petronas.For more information, visit https://www.greenli-ion.com/.